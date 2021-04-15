Brands at Risk of Being "Cancelled" by Gen Z, New Research Finds

Since the pandemic, Gen Z has significantly increased online shopping but quickly becomes intolerant of poor digital experiences; retailers at risk of being abandoned

- 80% are more willing to try new brands online since the pandemic

- 63% have less patience with slow or poorly functioning websites

- 57% are less loyal now to brands than before the pandemic

- 37% either abandon a purchase or post a negative review with a poor digital shopping experience