Dave O'Flanagan appointed Interim CEO of Sitecore

Darren Roos appointed as Chair of the Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software, today announced the appointment of Dave O'Flanagan as Interim CEO. Dave assumes the role having previously been Sitecore's Chief Product Officer. His commitment to technology and customer obsession will see the business further invest in Sitecore's Digital Experience Platform (DXP), advance its operational capabilities, and better enable its thriving partner ecosystem to enable customers to effectively differentiate, innovate, and grow. Dave is an experienced CEO, having led Boxever before it was acquired by Sitecore in 2021. Steve Tzikakis will remain as a special advisor to the Sitecore Board and support Dave through the transition.

Dave O'Flanagan Interim CEO, Sitecore

In addition, Darren Roos has been appointed as Sitecore's new Chair of the Board. Darren Roos is a proven technology leader with a track record for transforming and rapidly scaling global software businesses.

Commenting on his appointment, Interim CEO of Sitecore, Dave O'Flanagan said: "I am honored to lead Sitecore into this next wave of growth. We have a compelling product that delivers digital experiences that our peers simply cannot match; our commitment to composability and choice further differentiates us in how our customers buy; and simply put, we have the most innovative solutions, respected partners and committed workforce I could ask for." He continued: "Our success is driven by our customers' success, and everything we do moving forward will focus on ensuring our current and future customers can extract maximum value from their investment in Sitecore."

Darren Roos, Sitecore's Chair of the Board, added: "I would like to thank both Steve Tzikakis and Jonas Persson, former Chair of the Board, for their incredible passion and hard work which has brought Sitecore to this point, Reaching the milestone of over €450m in ARR makes Sitecore one of the largest software leaders in the world, trusted by the world's largest and most respected brands. On behalf of everyone at Sitecore we wish them the very best for the future. I look forward to partnering with Dave and the broader Sitecore team as we push on to become the dominant leader in this market."

Christian Shin Høegh Andersen, partner at EQT (majority owner of Sitecore), commented: "Unifying and leveraging data to deliver compelling digital experiences is a high priority for all growing brands. The work Sitecore has already done to advance its Digital Experience Platform beyond that of its peers lays great foundations for what's to come. I recognize the leadership of Steve Tzikakis in achieving this and am pleased he will continue to work with the Board. Moving forward, we have full confidence in Dave O'Flanagan stepping up as Interim CEO, and with his product background, he is ideally placed to ensure customers make the most of the powerful AI capabilities that are being rolled out across the Sitecore platform."

To experience more about how Sitecore can help transform your business, visit www.sitecore.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Contact:

Shannon Lyman

Senior Director, Customer Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sitecore