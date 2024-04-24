Dave O'Flanagan Appointed CEO of Sitecore

After three years as CPO where he led transition to Sitecore's composable DXP

O'Flanagan to drive ongoing innovation and transform customer value with AI

Leadership and board changes announced to accelerate strategy of new CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced the appointment of Dave O'Flanagan as CEO. In this new role, O'Flanagan will continue to advance Sitecore's DXP leadership, driving ongoing innovation and transforming customer value with AI.

Previously, O'Flanagan served as interim CEO, after three years as CPO (chief product officer) where he led the transition to composable and the introduction of Sitecore's SaaS DXP solutions. Prior to that, O'Flanagan was a founder and CEO of Boxever which was acquired by Sitecore in 2021.

Marketer-first AI strategy

O'Flanagan recently revealed a suite of generative AI capabilities at the Sitecore User Group Conference in Dublin as part of the company's "marketer-first" AI strategy. These capabilities will dramatically transform the way marketers work to create content and deliver standout personalized experiences.

These new generative AI capabilities expand Sitecore's existing AI features within its DXP portfolio, which include AI-powered recommendations for website search, intelligent decisioning and advanced A/B testing in personalization, and image recognition in digital asset management.

Sitecore's AI Copilot is designed to make the marketer's life easier and their work more impactful at every stage of the content lifecycle, from ideation to delivery. This enables greater marketing velocity, efficiency, and content relevance across all touchpoints. AI can enhance:

Ideation and planning with content recommendations to meet customer and business needs, informed by everything from past campaigns to industry trends

with content recommendations to meet customer and business needs, informed by everything from past campaigns to industry trends Content creation with intelligent image sourcing and channel-ready copy, from blogs and social content to FAQs and technical user guides

with intelligent image sourcing and channel-ready copy, from blogs and social content to FAQs and technical user guides Content collaboration with automated workflows across teams and agency partners, and streamlined approvals and governance processes

with automated workflows across teams and agency partners, and streamlined approvals and governance processes Experience delivery with component and page layout recommendations tailored to any campaign or audience, making it possible to publish directly to the web, apps, or other channels

with component and page layout recommendations tailored to any campaign or audience, making it possible to publish directly to the web, apps, or other channels Personalization and optimization with one-to-one engagement, A/B testing, SEO recommendations, and predictive search – all informed by real-time AI insights

Further updates on the company's innovation in content, personalization, and AI will be presented at Sitecore Symposium 2024 which runs from October 15-18 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. Delegates can now sign up to be notified when registration opens.

Leadership and board changes

To deliver on O'Flanagan's strategy and accelerate Sitecore's growth, the company has announced additional leadership changes, effective immediately.

Roger Connolly has been promoted to chief product officer (CPO) to drive all content lifecycle and AI innovation, after five years leading Sitecore's suite of content management products;

has been promoted to to drive all content lifecycle and AI innovation, after five years leading Sitecore's suite of content management products; Danny Robinson has been appointed chief technology officer (CTO) having previously led the team behind Sitecore's AI-enhanced personalization solutions; and

has been appointed having previously led the team behind Sitecore's AI-enhanced personalization solutions; and Rohinee Mohindroo has been appointed chief digital & information officer (CDIO) having been the driving force behind recent advancements in security and data privacy across the product portfolio.

Alongside these leadership moves, Sitecore has made four new board appointments to help deliver on its vision, working alongside Darren Roos, chair of the Sitecore board. These appointments include:

Christian Shin Høegh Andersen , partner at private equity firm EQT Partners;

, partner at private equity firm EQT Partners; Maggie Buggie , who brings 20 years' experience leveraging technology to transform businesses, with a focus on AI and digital customer experience;

who brings 20 years' experience leveraging technology to transform businesses, with a focus on AI and digital customer experience; Michael Ouissi, who has spent more than 20 years specializing in enterprise go-to-market strategy;

who has spent more than 20 years specializing in enterprise go-to-market strategy; and Saleah Hassen Laher, who has more than 30 years' experience in enterprise software delivery and customer success.

On the announcement of Dave O'Flanagan as CEO of Sitecore, Darren Roos said:

"I've known Dave since he joined Sitecore through the acquisition of Boxever where he was the founder and CEO. The opportunity in front of Sitecore is great and Dave's customer-first mindset, focus on innovation and execution, as well as his energy around the positive impact Sitecore's solutions can have on customers and partners, will help propel Sitecore's growth."

Dave O'Flanagan, Sitecore CEO said:

"This is an incredibly exciting moment in Sitecore's journey as we continue to redefine the potential of the DXP. We're bringing together the best in content, personalization, and AI to power standout experiences for visionary brands in every industry. It's an honor to take on this role and I can't wait to get started alongside our brilliant customers, team, partners, and the wider Sitecore community."

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at www.sitecore.com.

