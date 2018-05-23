Brands that are Most Trusted in the United States revealed across 115 consumer categories

15,000 Americans voted for their most trusted everyday consumer product brands

08:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market research firm BrandSpark International has just announced the winners of the 2018 edition of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards for everyday consumer product ("CPG") brands in the United States.  More than 15,000 household shoppers participated in the online survey and determined America's most trusted brands in Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Beauty, Household & Pets and Over-the-Counter Health.  Now in its 5th year, the research-based awards program operates independently from media, with winners exclusively determined by the unaided responses of shoppers in the BrandSpark American Shopper Study, one of the most comprehensive annual surveys of household shoppers.

Trust drives purchase decisions
"Building a strong foundation of consumer trust is critical today when consumers have more choices available than ever before," said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International.  "The top CPG brands establish trust by repeatedly meeting consumer expectations with great product experiences.  The very best of these brands further elevate this trust with meaningful innovation while maintaining strong value and consistent quality," said Levy.  "While trust in the brand is anchored in personal experience, it is increased by transparency, fair pricing and the endorsement of other consumers.  Establishing trust is also important for brands that want to innovate, as our study shows that 71% of shoppers try new products from brands they trust the most."

What Drives Brand Trust?

The BrandSpark study shows that it is important for a brand to respond quickly to serious issues, with 95% saying it increases their trust. Transparency is also key to building trust with 95% agreeing that brands which provide consumers with detailed information about their product or service earn their trust, and 86% saying their trust in the brand increases when they see unfiltered customer reviews online. Finally, pricing influences trust as much as product or service quality, with brands that offer consistent and competitive pricing more likely to be perceived as fair and respectful of their customers (increases trust for 91%).

Brands are Communicating their Most Trusted Award Wins

The BrandSpark Most Trusted seal allows brands to communicate the trust they have earned from shoppers. Leading brands, such as Cascade and Eggland's Best, have used the winner's seal in PR and marketing.  The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winner logo allows brands to clearly communicate the significant trust connection they have built with shoppers.  David Holdsworth, Vice President of Marketing at Eggland's Best explains the appeal of leveraging the win: "Eggland's Best is very proud to be recognized as America's Most Trusted egg brand—for 4 years in a row!  We let consumers know by including the BrandSpark Most Trusted purple logo on millions of our egg cartons nationally." 

Shoppers themselves tell us that when they aren't familiar with a brand or product, they look to endorsements from other consumers. Positive endorsement in the form of awards is also very impactful with 85% of American shoppers saying their trust in a brand increases if it has won awards based on consumer feedback.

BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2018 Winners
Following is the full list of BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners in consumer-packaged goods for 2018:

Food & Beverage

2018 Winning Brand(s)

Baking

Betty Crocker

Bottled Water

Dasani

Butter

Land O' Lakes

Coffee

Folgers

Eggs

Eggland's Best

Fresh Packaged Meat

Oscar Mayer

Frozen Fish

Gorton's Seafood

Frozen French Fries

Ore-Ida

Frozen Pizza

DiGiorno

Herbs & Spices

McCormick

Hot Dogs

Oscar Mayer

Margarine

Country Crock

Mayonnaise

Hellmann's

Pasta

Barilla

Protein Bars

Clif Bar

Rum

Bacardi

Sausages

Jimmy Dean

Soft Drink

Coca-Cola

Sparkling Water

La Croix

Tea

Lipton

Tequila

Patrón

Vegan Food

Morningstar Farms

Vodka

Smirnoff

Whiskey / Whisky

Jack Daniel's

Yogurt

Yoplait


Household & Pet products

2018 Winning Brand(s)

Air Freshener

Febreze

Batteries

Duracell

Cat Food

Purina

Cat Litter

Purina

Decalcifier & Rust Remover

CLR

Dish Soap

Dawn

Dishwasher Cleaner

Cascade

Dishwasher Detergent

Cascade

Dog Food

Purina

Dog Treats

Milk-Bone

Drink Carbonation System

SodaStream

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

Seventh Generation

Fabric Softener

Downy

Flea & Tick Prevention

Bayer | Frontline (tie)

Flea Collars

Hartz

Floor Cleaner

Pine-Sol

Food Storage Bags

Ziploc

Food Storage Containers

Ziploc

Garbage Bags

Glad

Hand Sanitizer

Purell

Insect Repellant

OFF!

Laundry Detergent

Tide

Laundry Stain Remover

Shout

Lawn Care

Scotts

Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Lysol

Paper Towels

Bounty


Over-the-Counter Health products

2018 Winning Brand(s)

Adhesive Bandages

Band Aid

Adult Incontinence

Poise

Adult Sunscreen

Coppertone | Neutrogena (tie)

Adult Tooth Pain Relief

Orajel

Adult Vitamin

Centrum

Allergy Relief

Claritin

Antacid

Tums

Antinauseant

Pepto-Bismol

Arthritis Pain Relief

Tylenol

Cold & Flu Prevention

Vicks

Cold Sore Remedy

Abreva

Condoms

Trojan

Contact Lens Solution

Bausch & Lomb

Contact Lenses

Acuvue

Cough & Cold Medication

Vicks

Cough Drops / Lozenges

Halls

Denture Adhesive

Fixodent

Diarrhea Medication

Imodium

Eye Drops

Visine

Fiber Supplement

Metamucil

Hair Regrowth

Rogaine

Head Lice Remedy

RID

Heartburn Remedy

Tums

Joint Care Supplements

Osteo Bi-Flex

Laxative

Dulcolax

Meal Replacement

Slim-Fast

Nutritional Supplements

Nature Made

Pain Relief

Advil | Tylenol (tie)

Personal Lubricant

K-Y Jelly

Probiotic Supplements

Culturelle

Scar & Stretchmark Reduction

Mederma

Shoe Insoles

Dr. Scholl's

Sleep Aid

Vicks

Smoke Cessation

Nicorette

Topical Pain Relief Cream/Gel

Ben Gay | Icy Hot (tie)

Topical Pain Relief Patches

Salonpas

Yeast Infection Medication

Monistat


Personal Care & Beauty products

2018 Winning Brand(s)

Anti-Aging Skin Care

Olay

Body Wash

Dove

Dry Shampoo

Batiste | Dove (tie)

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Facial Cleanser

Neutrogena

Facial Moisturizer

Olay

Foundation

CoverGirl

Hair Color

Clairol

Hair Removal

Nair

Hair Styling

Pantene | TRESemmé (tie)

Liners/Pads (Feminine Protection)

Always

Lip Balm

Chapstick

Lip Color

Revlon

Mascara

Maybelline

Men's Body Wash

Dove

Men's Deodorant/Antiperspirant

Old Spice

Men's Shaving

Gillette

Men's Skin Care

Dove Men+Care

Mouthwash

Listerine

Sensitive Skin Care

Aveeno | Dove (tie)

Sensitive Toothpaste

Sensodyne

Shampoo & Conditioner (Men)

Head & Shoulders

Shampoo & Conditioner (Women)

Pantene

Tampons (Feminine Protection)

Tampax

Teeth Whitening

Crest

Toothpaste

Crest

Women's Deodorant/Antiperspirant

Secret

Women's Shaving

Gillette

How winners are determined
More than 15,000 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2018 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they purchase. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 2%). The questions were included in the annual BrandSpark American Shopper Study.

BrandSpark also conducts the Most Trusted Awards annually in Canada and has expanded to include service, retail, and e-commerce brands across North America. To see all of the winners, visit www.BrandsparkMostTrusted.com.

About BrandSpark International
BrandSpark International uniquely combines real world consumer insight with marketing credentials and services. BrandSpark Insight gets at the heart of WHAT consumers think, WHY they act the way they do, and HOW marketers need to respond to successfully grow their business.  BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major CPG awards programs Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and consumer product endorsement and amplification platform, Shopper Army. For more information, visit www.BrandSpark.com.

For more information, please contact:

BrandSpark International


Robert Levy, President
RLevy@BrandSpark.com

Philip Scrutton, VP, Consumer Insights
PScrutton@BrandSpark.com

For interview requests, please contact:
Jill Budik / Spotlight Media Relations / 212.489.8774 / jill@spotlightmediarelations.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brands-that-are-most-trusted-in-the-united-states-revealed-across-115-consumer-categories-300653293.html

