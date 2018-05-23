Brands that are Most Trusted in the United States revealed across 115 consumer categories

Trust drives purchase decisions

"Building a strong foundation of consumer trust is critical today when consumers have more choices available than ever before," said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International. "The top CPG brands establish trust by repeatedly meeting consumer expectations with great product experiences. The very best of these brands further elevate this trust with meaningful innovation while maintaining strong value and consistent quality," said Levy. "While trust in the brand is anchored in personal experience, it is increased by transparency, fair pricing and the endorsement of other consumers. Establishing trust is also important for brands that want to innovate, as our study shows that 71% of shoppers try new products from brands they trust the most."

What Drives Brand Trust?

The BrandSpark study shows that it is important for a brand to respond quickly to serious issues, with 95% saying it increases their trust. Transparency is also key to building trust with 95% agreeing that brands which provide consumers with detailed information about their product or service earn their trust, and 86% saying their trust in the brand increases when they see unfiltered customer reviews online. Finally, pricing influences trust as much as product or service quality, with brands that offer consistent and competitive pricing more likely to be perceived as fair and respectful of their customers (increases trust for 91%).

Brands are Communicating their Most Trusted Award Wins

The BrandSpark Most Trusted seal allows brands to communicate the trust they have earned from shoppers. Leading brands, such as Cascade and Eggland's Best, have used the winner's seal in PR and marketing. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winner logo allows brands to clearly communicate the significant trust connection they have built with shoppers. David Holdsworth, Vice President of Marketing at Eggland's Best explains the appeal of leveraging the win: "Eggland's Best is very proud to be recognized as America's Most Trusted egg brand—for 4 years in a row! We let consumers know by including the BrandSpark Most Trusted purple logo on millions of our egg cartons nationally."

Shoppers themselves tell us that when they aren't familiar with a brand or product, they look to endorsements from other consumers. Positive endorsement in the form of awards is also very impactful with 85% of American shoppers saying their trust in a brand increases if it has won awards based on consumer feedback.

BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2018 Winners

Following is the full list of BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners in consumer-packaged goods for 2018:

Food & Beverage 2018 Winning Brand(s) Baking Betty Crocker Bottled Water Dasani Butter Land O' Lakes Coffee Folgers Eggs Eggland's Best Fresh Packaged Meat Oscar Mayer Frozen Fish Gorton's Seafood Frozen French Fries Ore-Ida Frozen Pizza DiGiorno Herbs & Spices McCormick Hot Dogs Oscar Mayer Margarine Country Crock Mayonnaise Hellmann's Pasta Barilla Protein Bars Clif Bar Rum Bacardi Sausages Jimmy Dean Soft Drink Coca-Cola Sparkling Water La Croix Tea Lipton Tequila Patrón Vegan Food Morningstar Farms Vodka Smirnoff Whiskey / Whisky Jack Daniel's Yogurt Yoplait



Household & Pet products 2018 Winning Brand(s) Air Freshener Febreze Batteries Duracell Cat Food Purina Cat Litter Purina Decalcifier & Rust Remover CLR Dish Soap Dawn Dishwasher Cleaner Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Cascade Dog Food Purina Dog Treats Milk-Bone Drink Carbonation System SodaStream Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Seventh Generation Fabric Softener Downy Flea & Tick Prevention Bayer | Frontline (tie) Flea Collars Hartz Floor Cleaner Pine-Sol Food Storage Bags Ziploc Food Storage Containers Ziploc Garbage Bags Glad Hand Sanitizer Purell Insect Repellant OFF! Laundry Detergent Tide Laundry Stain Remover Shout Lawn Care Scotts Multi-Purpose Cleaner Lysol Paper Towels Bounty



Over-the-Counter Health products 2018 Winning Brand(s) Adhesive Bandages Band Aid Adult Incontinence Poise Adult Sunscreen Coppertone | Neutrogena (tie) Adult Tooth Pain Relief Orajel Adult Vitamin Centrum Allergy Relief Claritin Antacid Tums Antinauseant Pepto-Bismol Arthritis Pain Relief Tylenol Cold & Flu Prevention Vicks Cold Sore Remedy Abreva Condoms Trojan Contact Lens Solution Bausch & Lomb Contact Lenses Acuvue Cough & Cold Medication Vicks Cough Drops / Lozenges Halls Denture Adhesive Fixodent Diarrhea Medication Imodium Eye Drops Visine Fiber Supplement Metamucil Hair Regrowth Rogaine Head Lice Remedy RID Heartburn Remedy Tums Joint Care Supplements Osteo Bi-Flex Laxative Dulcolax Meal Replacement Slim-Fast Nutritional Supplements Nature Made Pain Relief Advil | Tylenol (tie) Personal Lubricant K-Y Jelly Probiotic Supplements Culturelle Scar & Stretchmark Reduction Mederma Shoe Insoles Dr. Scholl's Sleep Aid Vicks Smoke Cessation Nicorette Topical Pain Relief Cream/Gel Ben Gay | Icy Hot (tie) Topical Pain Relief Patches Salonpas Yeast Infection Medication Monistat



Personal Care & Beauty products 2018 Winning Brand(s) Anti-Aging Skin Care Olay Body Wash Dove Dry Shampoo Batiste | Dove (tie) Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Facial Cleanser Neutrogena Facial Moisturizer Olay Foundation CoverGirl Hair Color Clairol Hair Removal Nair Hair Styling Pantene | TRESemmé (tie) Liners/Pads (Feminine Protection) Always Lip Balm Chapstick Lip Color Revlon Mascara Maybelline Men's Body Wash Dove Men's Deodorant/Antiperspirant Old Spice Men's Shaving Gillette Men's Skin Care Dove Men+Care Mouthwash Listerine Sensitive Skin Care Aveeno | Dove (tie) Sensitive Toothpaste Sensodyne Shampoo & Conditioner (Men) Head & Shoulders Shampoo & Conditioner (Women) Pantene Tampons (Feminine Protection) Tampax Teeth Whitening Crest Toothpaste Crest Women's Deodorant/Antiperspirant Secret Women's Shaving Gillette

How winners are determined

More than 15,000 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2018 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they purchase. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 2%). The questions were included in the annual BrandSpark American Shopper Study.

BrandSpark also conducts the Most Trusted Awards annually in Canada and has expanded to include service, retail, and e-commerce brands across North America. To see all of the winners, visit www.BrandsparkMostTrusted.com.

About BrandSpark International

BrandSpark International uniquely combines real world consumer insight with marketing credentials and services. BrandSpark Insight gets at the heart of WHAT consumers think, WHY they act the way they do, and HOW marketers need to respond to successfully grow their business. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major CPG awards programs Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and consumer product endorsement and amplification platform, Shopper Army. For more information, visit www.BrandSpark.com.

