Brands that are Most Trusted in the United States revealed across 115 consumer categories

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market research firm BrandSpark International has just announced the winners of the 2018 edition of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards for everyday consumer product ("CPG") brands in the United States. More than 15,000 household shoppers participated in the online survey and determined America's most trusted brands in Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Beauty, Household & Pets and Over-the-Counter Health. Now in its 5th year, the research-based awards program operates independently from media, with winners exclusively determined by the unaided responses of shoppers in the BrandSpark American Shopper Study, one of the most comprehensive annual surveys of household shoppers.
Trust drives purchase decisions
"Building a strong foundation of consumer trust is critical today when consumers have more choices available than ever before," said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International. "The top CPG brands establish trust by repeatedly meeting consumer expectations with great product experiences. The very best of these brands further elevate this trust with meaningful innovation while maintaining strong value and consistent quality," said Levy. "While trust in the brand is anchored in personal experience, it is increased by transparency, fair pricing and the endorsement of other consumers. Establishing trust is also important for brands that want to innovate, as our study shows that 71% of shoppers try new products from brands they trust the most."
What Drives Brand Trust?
The BrandSpark study shows that it is important for a brand to respond quickly to serious issues, with 95% saying it increases their trust. Transparency is also key to building trust with 95% agreeing that brands which provide consumers with detailed information about their product or service earn their trust, and 86% saying their trust in the brand increases when they see unfiltered customer reviews online. Finally, pricing influences trust as much as product or service quality, with brands that offer consistent and competitive pricing more likely to be perceived as fair and respectful of their customers (increases trust for 91%).
Brands are Communicating their Most Trusted Award Wins
The BrandSpark Most Trusted seal allows brands to communicate the trust they have earned from shoppers. Leading brands, such as Cascade and Eggland's Best, have used the winner's seal in PR and marketing. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winner logo allows brands to clearly communicate the significant trust connection they have built with shoppers. David Holdsworth, Vice President of Marketing at Eggland's Best explains the appeal of leveraging the win: "Eggland's Best is very proud to be recognized as America's Most Trusted egg brand—for 4 years in a row! We let consumers know by including the BrandSpark Most Trusted purple logo on millions of our egg cartons nationally."
Shoppers themselves tell us that when they aren't familiar with a brand or product, they look to endorsements from other consumers. Positive endorsement in the form of awards is also very impactful with 85% of American shoppers saying their trust in a brand increases if it has won awards based on consumer feedback.
BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2018 Winners
Following is the full list of BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners in consumer-packaged goods for 2018:
|
Food & Beverage
|
2018 Winning Brand(s)
|
Baking
|
Betty Crocker
|
Bottled Water
|
Dasani
|
Butter
|
Land O' Lakes
|
Coffee
|
Folgers
|
Eggs
|
Eggland's Best
|
Fresh Packaged Meat
|
Oscar Mayer
|
Frozen Fish
|
Gorton's Seafood
|
Frozen French Fries
|
Ore-Ida
|
Frozen Pizza
|
DiGiorno
|
Herbs & Spices
|
McCormick
|
Hot Dogs
|
Oscar Mayer
|
Margarine
|
Country Crock
|
Mayonnaise
|
Hellmann's
|
Pasta
|
Barilla
|
Protein Bars
|
Clif Bar
|
Rum
|
Bacardi
|
Sausages
|
Jimmy Dean
|
Soft Drink
|
Coca-Cola
|
Sparkling Water
|
La Croix
|
Tea
|
Lipton
|
Tequila
|
Patrón
|
Vegan Food
|
Morningstar Farms
|
Vodka
|
Smirnoff
|
Whiskey / Whisky
|
Jack Daniel's
|
Yogurt
|
Yoplait
|
Household & Pet products
|
2018 Winning Brand(s)
|
Air Freshener
|
Febreze
|
Batteries
|
Duracell
|
Cat Food
|
Purina
|
Cat Litter
|
Purina
|
Decalcifier & Rust Remover
|
CLR
|
Dish Soap
|
Dawn
|
Dishwasher Cleaner
|
Cascade
|
Dishwasher Detergent
|
Cascade
|
Dog Food
|
Purina
|
Dog Treats
|
Milk-Bone
|
Drink Carbonation System
|
SodaStream
|
Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products
|
Seventh Generation
|
Fabric Softener
|
Downy
|
Flea & Tick Prevention
|
Bayer | Frontline (tie)
|
Flea Collars
|
Hartz
|
Floor Cleaner
|
Pine-Sol
|
Food Storage Bags
|
Ziploc
|
Food Storage Containers
|
Ziploc
|
Garbage Bags
|
Glad
|
Hand Sanitizer
|
Purell
|
Insect Repellant
|
OFF!
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Tide
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Shout
|
Lawn Care
|
Scotts
|
Multi-Purpose Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Paper Towels
|
Bounty
|
Over-the-Counter Health products
|
2018 Winning Brand(s)
|
Adhesive Bandages
|
Band Aid
|
Adult Incontinence
|
Poise
|
Adult Sunscreen
|
Coppertone | Neutrogena (tie)
|
Adult Tooth Pain Relief
|
Orajel
|
Adult Vitamin
|
Centrum
|
Allergy Relief
|
Claritin
|
Antacid
|
Tums
|
Antinauseant
|
Pepto-Bismol
|
Arthritis Pain Relief
|
Tylenol
|
Cold & Flu Prevention
|
Vicks
|
Cold Sore Remedy
|
Abreva
|
Condoms
|
Trojan
|
Contact Lens Solution
|
Bausch & Lomb
|
Contact Lenses
|
Acuvue
|
Cough & Cold Medication
|
Vicks
|
Cough Drops / Lozenges
|
Halls
|
Denture Adhesive
|
Fixodent
|
Diarrhea Medication
|
Imodium
|
Eye Drops
|
Visine
|
Fiber Supplement
|
Metamucil
|
Hair Regrowth
|
Rogaine
|
Head Lice Remedy
|
RID
|
Heartburn Remedy
|
Tums
|
Joint Care Supplements
|
Osteo Bi-Flex
|
Laxative
|
Dulcolax
|
Meal Replacement
|
Slim-Fast
|
Nutritional Supplements
|
Nature Made
|
Pain Relief
|
Advil | Tylenol (tie)
|
Personal Lubricant
|
K-Y Jelly
|
Probiotic Supplements
|
Culturelle
|
Scar & Stretchmark Reduction
|
Mederma
|
Shoe Insoles
|
Dr. Scholl's
|
Sleep Aid
|
Vicks
|
Smoke Cessation
|
Nicorette
|
Topical Pain Relief Cream/Gel
|
Ben Gay | Icy Hot (tie)
|
Topical Pain Relief Patches
|
Salonpas
|
Yeast Infection Medication
|
Monistat
|
Personal Care & Beauty products
|
2018 Winning Brand(s)
|
Anti-Aging Skin Care
|
Olay
|
Body Wash
|
Dove
|
Dry Shampoo
|
Batiste | Dove (tie)
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
Facial Cleanser
|
Neutrogena
|
Facial Moisturizer
|
Olay
|
Foundation
|
CoverGirl
|
Hair Color
|
Clairol
|
Hair Removal
|
Nair
|
Hair Styling
|
Pantene | TRESemmé (tie)
|
Liners/Pads (Feminine Protection)
|
Always
|
Lip Balm
|
Chapstick
|
Lip Color
|
Revlon
|
Mascara
|
Maybelline
|
Men's Body Wash
|
Dove
|
Men's Deodorant/Antiperspirant
|
Old Spice
|
Men's Shaving
|
Gillette
|
Men's Skin Care
|
Dove Men+Care
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
Sensitive Skin Care
|
Aveeno | Dove (tie)
|
Sensitive Toothpaste
|
Sensodyne
|
Shampoo & Conditioner (Men)
|
Head & Shoulders
|
Shampoo & Conditioner (Women)
|
Pantene
|
Tampons (Feminine Protection)
|
Tampax
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Crest
|
Toothpaste
|
Crest
|
Women's Deodorant/Antiperspirant
|
Secret
|
Women's Shaving
|
Gillette
How winners are determined
More than 15,000 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2018 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they purchase. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 2%). The questions were included in the annual BrandSpark American Shopper Study.
BrandSpark also conducts the Most Trusted Awards annually in Canada and has expanded to include service, retail, and e-commerce brands across North America. To see all of the winners, visit www.BrandsparkMostTrusted.com.
About BrandSpark International
BrandSpark International uniquely combines real world consumer insight with marketing credentials and services. BrandSpark Insight gets at the heart of WHAT consumers think, WHY they act the way they do, and HOW marketers need to respond to successfully grow their business. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major CPG awards programs Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and consumer product endorsement and amplification platform, Shopper Army. For more information, visit www.BrandSpark.com.
For more information, please contact:
|
BrandSpark International
|
Robert Levy, President
|
Philip Scrutton, VP, Consumer Insights
For interview requests, please contact:
Jill Budik / Spotlight Media Relations / 212.489.8774 / jill@spotlightmediarelations.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brands-that-are-most-trusted-in-the-united-states-revealed-across-115-consumer-categories-300653293.html
SOURCE BrandSpark International
Share this article