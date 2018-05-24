BrandSpark International Again Honors Eggland's Best As America's Most Trusted Egg Brand

"Consumer trust is critical for a brand to succeed," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "America's top brands such as Eggland's Best have established trust by repeatedly exceeding consumer expectations and creating a superior product experience. Eggland's Best continues to elevate this trust further through timely innovation and the product's better nutrition, freshness, variety, and taste that are overwhelmingly cited by consumers."

"Eggland's Best is proud to be recognized as America's Most Trusted egg brand for the fourth consecutive year," said Charlie Lanktree, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "This honor reaffirms to our fans that an EB egg is the only egg with superior nutrition, quality, taste, variety, and freshness."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

"It's no surprise that a better egg with six times more vitamin D and 25% less saturated fat continues to win awards," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "Eggland's Best eggs are delicious and have higher levels of essential vitamins and nutrients when compared to ordinary eggs, which is why they are the only eggs I recommend to my clients and serve my family."

Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, and are certified Kosher. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs visit www.egglandsbest.com.

For more information about the BrandSpark International Most Trusted Award, please visit http://www.brandsparkmosttrusted.com/.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that the eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About BrandSpark International

BrandSpark International uniquely combines real world consumer insight with marketing credentials and services. BrandSpark Insight gets at the heart of WHAT consumers think, WHY they act the way they do, and HOW marketers need to respond to successfully grow their business.

BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major CPG awards programs Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and consumer product trial and amplification platform, Shopper Army.

For more information, visit BrandsparkMostTrusted.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandspark-international-again-honors-egglands-best-as-americas-most-trusted-egg-brand-300651209.html

SOURCE Eggland's Best

Related Links

http://www.egglandsbest.com

