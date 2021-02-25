BrandSpark International's 2021 Best New Product Award Winners Announced

Best New Product Awards has partnered with premier news magazine brand Newsweek to help drive awareness of these award-winning products. The partnership will include features of the winners in Newsweek's print and digital publications, targeted communications to readers, and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. Winners will also be featured on ShopperArmy.com – a site dedicated to helping shoppers discover New & Noteworthy consumer products.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 13th year of the Best New Product Awards," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International and Founder of the Best New Product Awards. "With so many new products launched each year, it is hard for consumers to know what to buy and challenging for brands to break through the clutter. This is where the Best New Product Awards comes in."

"The BNPA seal and claim drive strong ROI for the winners by helping products stand out from the competition. Year after year, we see brands boost sales by leveraging their win across traditional and digital media channels."



The winning products were determined solely by the votes and opinions of American consumers. Voters participated in an extensive nationwide survey conducted by marketing research firm BrandSpark International. Companies with the most wins were ALDI, P&G, and L'Oréal.

2021 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY



FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY PRODUCT Bagels ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Brioche Bagels Baking Kit ALDI-Exclusive Baker's Corner S'mores Baking Kit Beef Jerky Wenzel's Farm Beef Jerky Beer ALDI-Exclusive Brecken Bock Better For You Candy SMASH Gummies Better for You Pizza Foster Farms Smart Crust Pizza Breakfast Bites Smithfield Power Bites Breakfast Meat Johnsonville Sausage Strips Brie Cheese ALDI-Exclusive Emporium Selection Bavarian Brie Assortment Candy SweeTARTS Twisted Rainbow Punch Soft & Chewy Ropes Cauliflower-Based Side Dish Green Giant Cauliflower Breadsticks Chocolate Bar M&M's Dark Chocolate Bar Cookies Chips Ahoy! made with Hershey Chocolate Chunks Dairy Free Creamer Natural Bliss Caramel Toffee Almond Milk Dairy Free Yogurt Alternative Silk AlmondMilk Mix-Ins Yogurt Dip Good Foods Spinach Artichoke and Parmesan Dip Feta Cheese ALDI-Exclusive Emporium Selection Feta Block Assortment Flavoured Sparkling Water Santa Fe Sparkling Water Fresh Mozzarella Cheese ALDI-Exclusive Emporium Selection Marinated Mozzarella Gluten Free Baked Good Pepperidge Farm Gluten Free Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip

Cookies Hard Seltzer Barefoot Hard Seltzers Ice Cream Bars Drumstick Crushed It! Ice Cream Bars Keto Ice Cream ALDI-Exclusive Sundae Shoppe Keto Ice Cream Pints Kid's Yogurt Siggi's Kids Yogurt Pouches Low Carb Bread ALDI-Exclusive L'oven Fresh Keto Friendly Bread Mexican Ready-Made Meal El Monterey Chicken Enchilada Entree Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert ALDI-Exclusive Earth Grown Non Dairy Frozen Dessert Pints Oat Milk Dairy Alternative ALDI-Exclusive Friendly Farms Oatmilk Parmesan ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Shredded Parmesan Plant-Based Protein ALDI-Exclusive Earth Grown Meatless Breakfast Patties and Links Popcorn Cheetos Popcorn Potato Chips Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips- Sour Cream and Onion Power Bowl Entree ALDI-Exclusive Whole & Simple Power Bowls Protein Bar S'mores ONE Bar Ready-to-Eat Mac & Cheese ALDI-Exclusive Park Street Deli Refrigerated Macaroni & Cheese Shrimp Ready-Made Meal Aqua Star MicroSteam Shrimp Scampi Bowls Snack Pack ALDI-Exclusive Happy Farms Cheesecake Snack Packs Soup ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Slow Cooked Soup Specialty Aged Cheese Lidl Preferred Selection British Extra-Mature Cheddar Cheese Store Brand Chardonnay Artie 2018 South African Chardonnay Store Brand Pinot Grigio ALDI-Exclusive Elementalist Pinot Grigio Store Brand Red Wine ALDI-Exclusive Peaks & Tides Pinot Noir

HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

CATEGORY PRODUCT Apple Cider Gummies Nature's Truth Apple Cider Gummies At-home Teeth Whitening Crest Whitening Emulsions Baby Probiotics Align Baby Probiotic Drops, Colic Relief Body Lotion Vaseline Intensive Care Almond Smooth Body Lotion Body Wash Nivea Body Wash with Nourishing Serum Children's Cold and Flu Relief Robitussin Children's Naturals Cough Relief + Immune Health Gummy Children's Multivitamin Nature's Way Happy & Healthy Multivitamins Conditioner Garnier Fructis Treat Plumping Conditioner Denture Care Poligrip Cushion & Comfort Deodorant Secret Aluminum Free with Essential Oils Diapers Pampers Pure Dry Shampoo Batiste Waterless Cleansing Foam Electric Toothbrush Hum by Colgate Eyeliner Maybelline Hypereasy Eyeliner Face Moisturizer Cetaphil Healthy Glow Daily Cream Face Primer NYX Bare With Me Daily Moisturizing Primer Foundation It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation Immune Booster Natrol Elderberry Gummies Mascara Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Retinol Serum L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power LZR 0.3% Pure Retinol Night Serum Shampoo Head and Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Defense Sunscreen Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Toothpaste Colgate Zero Peppermint Toothpaste Bedwetting Product Ninjamas Nighttime Bedwetting Underwear Whitening Toothpaste Colgate Optic White Renewal Women's MultiVitamin One a Day Women's Multivitamin Fruit Bites

HOUSEHOLD

CATEGORY PRODUCT Air Freshener Febreze Light Air Fryer Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer Cat Food Purina Pro Plan LiveClear CBD infused Pet Products Veritas Farms Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Collection Chews Cordless Hand Blender KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender Dog Food Rachel Ray Nutrish SuperMedley's Dog Treat Public Goods Sweet Potato Fry Chews Dryer Sheets Bounce Dryer Sheets Pet Hair and Lint Guard Espresso Machine Breville Bambino Fabric Enhancer Downy Defy Damage Laundry Detergent Tide Heavy Duty Hygienic Clean Power Pods Multi-Purpose Cleaning Spray Microban 24 Antibacterial Multipurpose Cleaner Picture Hanger 3M CLAW Drywall Picture Hanger

Some takeaways from the 2021 BrandSpark American Shopper Study:

American Shoppers Sought One-Stop Shopping During the Pandemic

51% say that the convenience of one-stop shopping is even more appealing than the lowest prices, up 12 percentage points from 39% in the past year.

Conversely, only 41% say they go to multiple stores to get the best deals, way down from 58% a year ago. As Americans look to reduce their trips to the store, they have been willing to pay a little more. This behavior has positively impacted brand loyalty: a year ago 45% said they were less loyal to brands than previously but that reduced to just 35% to start 2021.

New Products

7 in 10 American shoppers "like trying new products" as they search for new experiences and superior performance, even as the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the range of their shopping trips.

50% say that "while shopping, I actively look through stores for products that are new and different," yet this decreased 7 percentage points in the past year as shoppers are less comfortable in-store during the pandemic. More than ever brands must ensure that they stand out in-store.

Shoppers have also moved to ecommerce, with 33% having ordered groceries online in the past year, up from 20% one year ago. New products should be supported online to reach these shoppers and open a new channel for product discovery.

On the positive side for brands, shoppers are now less price sensitive and more brand loyal. 7 in 10 say they try new products from the brands they trust.

Private label brands have strengthened their innovation credentials: While 46% believe the best new product innovations usually come from brand-name products: but this is down from 52% a year ago. We can see this reflected in ALDI's 18 winning products among this year's award winners.

Trusting Each Other to Determine What's Best

Shoppers are increasingly relying on the recommendations of other consumers to determine what to buy.

68% say they are likely to buy a product that is recommended by others

69% say they trust recommendations in the form of consumer-voted awards

American Shoppers Believe in Science Behind Product Innovation

Americans' belief that "research & development is constantly leading to better products" was maintained during 2020. At the high end, 71% believe that R&D is leading to better and better OTC health products.



Indulgence & Great Taste in Home Food Products

78% of shoppers agree that taste is the most important factor when buying food, up 5 percentage points as Americans look to mix it up as they eat more meals at home.

Americans are Balancing Enjoyment and Health

Shoppers are looking to balance taste and health, with 70% agreeing they are making changes to be live healthier.

78% believe there is a lot they can do with food and nutrition to prevent illness.

73% agree that indulgent foods that aren't the healthiest are still worth it sometimes, up 5 percentage points

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a boutique research and consulting firm that provides leading organizations with the clear direction they need to optimize brand positioning, ignite brand strategy, understand the evolving omni-channel shopper and prioritize growth initiatives. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs major awards programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and consumer shopper site, www.ShopperArmy.com which is a community who test products and provide quality ratings and reviews, and shopper actions including shopping feedback surveys. Shopper Army also offers cash back at several online stores.

