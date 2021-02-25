BrandSpark International's 2021 Best New Product Award Winners Announced

The 13th annual Best New Product Awards survey reveals that American shoppers are more willing to pay for improved performance, taste, and convenience in response to COVID-19

Feb 25, 2021, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandSpark International has just announced the winners of the 2021 Best New Product Awards, America's most credible new product awards, and new research on American shopping habits for consumer products. More than 14,500 Americans participated in the national survey to pick the 81 winning products for the latest Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health & Personal Care, and Household products. The winners were determined based on a national survey of real shoppers.

Best New Product Awards has partnered with premier news magazine brand Newsweek to help drive awareness of these award-winning products. The partnership will include features of the winners in Newsweek's print and digital publications, targeted communications to readers, and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. Winners will also be featured on ShopperArmy.com – a site dedicated to helping shoppers discover New & Noteworthy consumer products.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 13th year of the Best New Product Awards," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International and Founder of the Best New Product Awards. "With so many new products launched each year, it is hard for consumers to know what to buy and challenging for brands to break through the clutter. This is where the Best New Product Awards comes in."

"The BNPA seal and claim drive strong ROI for the winners by helping products stand out from the competition. Year after year, we see brands boost sales by leveraging their win across traditional and digital media channels."

The winning products were determined solely by the votes and opinions of American consumers. Voters participated in an extensive nationwide survey conducted by marketing research firm BrandSpark International. Companies with the most wins were ALDI, P&G, and L'Oréal.

For more information about the Best New Product Award winners, visit: www.shopperarmy.com/bnpa-usa-2021

2021 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY


FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY

PRODUCT

Bagels

ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Brioche Bagels

Baking Kit

ALDI-Exclusive Baker's Corner S'mores Baking Kit

Beef Jerky

Wenzel's Farm Beef Jerky

Beer

ALDI-Exclusive Brecken Bock

Better For You Candy

SMASH Gummies

Better for You Pizza

Foster Farms Smart Crust Pizza

Breakfast Bites

Smithfield Power Bites

Breakfast Meat

Johnsonville Sausage Strips

Brie Cheese

ALDI-Exclusive Emporium Selection Bavarian Brie Assortment

Candy

SweeTARTS Twisted Rainbow Punch Soft & Chewy Ropes

Cauliflower-Based Side Dish

Green Giant Cauliflower Breadsticks

Chocolate Bar

M&M's Dark Chocolate Bar

Cookies

Chips Ahoy! made with Hershey Chocolate Chunks

Dairy Free Creamer

Natural Bliss Caramel Toffee Almond Milk

Dairy Free Yogurt Alternative

Silk AlmondMilk Mix-Ins Yogurt

Dip

Good Foods Spinach Artichoke and Parmesan Dip

Feta Cheese

ALDI-Exclusive Emporium Selection Feta Block Assortment

Flavoured Sparkling Water

Santa Fe Sparkling Water

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

ALDI-Exclusive Emporium Selection Marinated Mozzarella

Gluten Free Baked Good

Pepperidge Farm Gluten Free Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip
Cookies

Hard Seltzer

Barefoot Hard Seltzers

Ice Cream Bars

Drumstick Crushed It! Ice Cream Bars

Keto Ice Cream

ALDI-Exclusive Sundae Shoppe Keto Ice Cream Pints

Kid's Yogurt

Siggi's Kids Yogurt Pouches

Low Carb Bread

ALDI-Exclusive L'oven Fresh Keto Friendly Bread

Mexican Ready-Made Meal

El Monterey Chicken Enchilada Entree

Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

ALDI-Exclusive Earth Grown Non Dairy Frozen Dessert Pints

Oat Milk Dairy Alternative

ALDI-Exclusive Friendly Farms Oatmilk

Parmesan

ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Shredded Parmesan

Plant-Based Protein

ALDI-Exclusive Earth Grown Meatless Breakfast Patties and Links

Popcorn

Cheetos Popcorn

Potato Chips

Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips- Sour Cream and Onion

Power Bowl Entree

ALDI-Exclusive Whole & Simple Power Bowls

Protein Bar

S'mores ONE Bar

Ready-to-Eat Mac & Cheese

ALDI-Exclusive Park Street Deli Refrigerated Macaroni & Cheese

Shrimp Ready-Made Meal

Aqua Star MicroSteam Shrimp Scampi Bowls

Snack Pack

ALDI-Exclusive Happy Farms Cheesecake Snack Packs

Soup

ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Slow Cooked Soup

Specialty Aged Cheese

Lidl Preferred Selection British Extra-Mature Cheddar Cheese

Store Brand Chardonnay

Artie 2018 South African Chardonnay

Store Brand Pinot Grigio

ALDI-Exclusive Elementalist Pinot Grigio

Store Brand Red Wine

ALDI-Exclusive Peaks & Tides Pinot Noir

HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

CATEGORY

PRODUCT

Apple Cider Gummies

Nature's Truth Apple Cider Gummies

At-home Teeth Whitening

Crest Whitening Emulsions

Baby Probiotics

Align Baby Probiotic Drops, Colic Relief

Body Lotion

Vaseline Intensive Care Almond Smooth Body Lotion

Body Wash

Nivea Body Wash with Nourishing Serum

Children's Cold and Flu Relief

Robitussin Children's Naturals Cough Relief + Immune Health Gummy

Children's Multivitamin

Nature's Way Happy & Healthy Multivitamins

Conditioner

Garnier Fructis Treat Plumping Conditioner

Denture Care

Poligrip Cushion & Comfort

Deodorant

Secret Aluminum Free with Essential Oils

Diapers

Pampers Pure

Dry Shampoo

Batiste Waterless Cleansing Foam

Electric Toothbrush

Hum by Colgate

Eyeliner

Maybelline Hypereasy Eyeliner

Face Moisturizer

Cetaphil Healthy Glow Daily Cream

Face Primer

NYX Bare With Me Daily Moisturizing Primer

Foundation

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation

Immune Booster

Natrol Elderberry Gummies

Mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Retinol Serum

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power LZR 0.3% Pure Retinol Night Serum

Shampoo

Head and Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Defense

Sunscreen

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen

Toothpaste

Colgate Zero Peppermint Toothpaste

Bedwetting Product

Ninjamas Nighttime Bedwetting Underwear

Whitening Toothpaste

Colgate Optic White Renewal

Women's MultiVitamin

One a Day Women's Multivitamin Fruit Bites

HOUSEHOLD

CATEGORY

PRODUCT

Air Freshener

Febreze Light

Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer

Cat Food

Purina Pro Plan LiveClear

CBD infused Pet Products

Veritas Farms Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Collection Chews

Cordless Hand Blender

KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender

Dog Food

Rachel Ray Nutrish SuperMedley's

Dog Treat

Public Goods Sweet Potato Fry Chews

Dryer Sheets

Bounce Dryer Sheets Pet Hair and Lint Guard

Espresso Machine

Breville Bambino

Fabric Enhancer

Downy Defy Damage

Laundry Detergent

Tide Heavy Duty Hygienic Clean Power Pods

Multi-Purpose Cleaning Spray

Microban 24 Antibacterial Multipurpose Cleaner

Picture Hanger

3M CLAW Drywall Picture Hanger

Some takeaways from the 2021 BrandSpark American Shopper Study:

American Shoppers Sought One-Stop Shopping During the Pandemic
51% say that the convenience of one-stop shopping is even more appealing than the lowest prices, up 12 percentage points from 39% in the past year.

Conversely, only 41% say they go to multiple stores to get the best deals, way down from 58% a year ago. As Americans look to reduce their trips to the store, they have been willing to pay a little more. This behavior has positively impacted brand loyalty: a year ago 45% said they were less loyal to brands than previously but that reduced to just 35% to start 2021.

New Products
7 in 10 American shoppers "like trying new products" as they search for new experiences and superior performance, even as the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the range of their shopping trips.

50% say that "while shopping, I actively look through stores for products that are new and different," yet this decreased 7 percentage points in the past year as shoppers are less comfortable in-store during the pandemic. More than ever brands must ensure that they stand out in-store.

Shoppers have also moved to ecommerce, with 33% having ordered groceries online in the past year, up from 20% one year ago. New products should be supported online to reach these shoppers and open a new channel for product discovery.

On the positive side for brands, shoppers are now less price sensitive and more brand loyal. 7 in 10 say they try new products from the brands they trust.

Private label brands have strengthened their innovation credentials: While 46% believe the best new product innovations usually come from brand-name products: but this is down from 52% a year ago. We can see this reflected in ALDI's 18 winning products among this year's award winners.

Trusting Each Other to Determine What's Best
Shoppers are increasingly relying on the recommendations of other consumers to determine what to buy.

  • 68% say they are likely to buy a product that is recommended by others
  • 69% say they trust recommendations in the form of consumer-voted awards

American Shoppers Believe in Science Behind Product Innovation
Americans' belief that "research & development is constantly leading to better products" was maintained during 2020. At the high end, 71% believe that R&D is leading to better and better OTC health products.

Indulgence & Great Taste in Home Food Products
78% of shoppers agree that taste is the most important factor when buying food, up 5 percentage points as Americans look to mix it up as they eat more meals at home.

Americans are Balancing Enjoyment and Health
Shoppers are looking to balance taste and health, with 70% agreeing they are making changes to be live healthier.

  • 78% believe there is a lot they can do with food and nutrition to prevent illness.
  • 73% agree that indulgent foods that aren't the healthiest are still worth it sometimes, up 5 percentage points

About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a boutique research and consulting firm that provides leading organizations with the clear direction they need to optimize brand positioning, ignite brand strategy, understand the evolving omni-channel shopper and prioritize growth initiatives. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs major awards programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and consumer shopper site, www.ShopperArmy.com which is a community who test products and provide quality ratings and reviews, and shopper actions including shopping feedback surveys. Shopper Army also offers cash back at several online stores.

