BrandStar Seeks to Replace Late Host R. Lee Ermey for TV Series Military Makeover

"We were blessed to have had the opportunity to work with R. Lee Ermey these past four years," said Mark Alfieri, Founder and CEO of BrandStar. "The Gunny helped us transform the lives of 13 families and our goal is to identify an individual to help us carry on his legacy as he would have wanted us to do."

Military Makeover offers hope and a helping hand to members of our military and their loved ones. The show enlists contractors, designers, educators and financial professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.

Past episodes have included entire home donations—military widow Tinky Stuart donated her Eustis, Florida, home for free to a military family—outfitting handicapped-accessible bathrooms for disabled veterans, and contributing scholarship funds to veterans and Gold star family members pursuing their dreams of a college education.

Military Makeover is searching for the perfect replacement for Mr. Ermey—someone who will carry out his legacy by contributing to improving the lives of true American heroes.

If you're interested in becoming the next host of Military Makeover or in contributing in some way to improving the lives of a military family, please go to militarymakeover.tv/casting.

About BrandStar

BrandStar, a global content solutions provider that has positively impacted millions of people's lives for more than 15 years, is the creator and national distributor of six award-winning original television series airing on Lifetime™ TV and Fox Business Channel. BrandStar produces solutions-driven content from conception to completion, connecting people to brands to do life better. Crafting a compelling network of content is in BrandStar's DNA, from original blogs and social messaging to digital activation, direct response and in-house production. Visit www.brandstar.com to learn more.

