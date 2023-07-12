BrandStar Takes Home Two 2023 Telly Awards

The 44th Annual Telly Awards announce Access Health and Inside the Blueprint as winners

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandStar, a solutions-driven content powerhouse offering a wide range of services, including studio production, proudly announces that BrandStar Studios has been honored with two prestigious Telly Awards for the 2023 season.

Established in 1979, The Telly Awards celebrate excellence in local, regional, and cable television commercials, non-broadcast videos, and television programming. The awards highlight the finest work created for television and across video platforms, encompassing all screens. With thousands of entries from every US state and five continents, The Telly Awards showcase exceptional programming from around the world.

BrandStar Studios has been recognized with a Bronze Telly in the category of Branded Content: Health and Safety for an impactful episode of Access Health titled "The Importance of Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease."

This episode delves into the benefits of early screening and explores ongoing clinical research aimed at discovering potential treatments to slow down or prevent the progression of this debilitating illness.

Additionally, BrandStar Studios received another Bronze Telly in Branded Content: Business to Business category for a captivating Inside the Blueprint segment titled "Going Electric, Going Green: Forklifts for a Sustainable Planet."

This segment features Toyota Material Handling's environmental mission to embrace sustainability and reduce waste. Bill Finerty, a Material Handling expert at Toyota, shares insights into the company's commitment to developing greener products. Highlighting Toyota's expansion of its electric product line by an impressive 22 products this year, the episode showcases newly introduced electric forklifts and emphasizes Toyota's dedication to creating a more environmentally friendly world.

"We are thrilled to be the recipients of multiple Telly Awards for 2023," said Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. "Having been honored with over 160 Telly Awards in the last 20+ years, we are humbled by the recognition, which reflects our unwavering dedication to positively impacting people's lives."

"Our team of talented professionals deserves all the credit for this achievement," adds Nicole Oropesa, EVP of Programming for BrandStar Entertainment. "Their unmatched creativity sets them apart in the industry, and we are incredibly proud of their hard work."

BrandStar Studios offers advanced digital media and television services, utilizing first-in-market technology, including pre-production, production, and post-production services.

BrandStar's receipt of these esteemed Telly Awards underscores their exceptional creativity, innovation, and commitment to producing compelling content that captivates audiences across various domains.

About BrandStar

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people's lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we've succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.BrandStar.com.

About BrandStar Studios

With locations in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Palm Beach, BrandStar Studios is South Florida's leading Production Hub. Its 5 Virtual Production stages, feature state-of-the-art LED video walls capable of providing In-camera Virtual Production with immersive environments for producing TV shows, movies, commercials, music videos, podcasts, hybrid events and much more all powered by Unreal Engine software, the world's most advanced real-time 3D creation tool, these unmatched facilities and an industry-best in-class professional staff make BrandStar Studios your one-stop-shop for any or all of your production needs. For additional information, visit www.BrandStarStudios.com.

