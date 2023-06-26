BETHESDA, Md., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of Bytes of Light: Evolving Leadership for the Spiritual Entrepreneur, a collection of stories and ways to wake up people's untouched souls even if they don't think of themselves as conventional leaders.

Bytes of Light: Evolving Leadership for the Spiritual Entrepreneur Angel and Seth Rohrer

Assembled by lead authors Angel (a transformational coach) and Seth Rohrer (whose calling is leading others back to their divine selves) and featuring a foreword by Lee McCormick — author of The Heart Reconnection Guidebook — Bytes of Light is no ordinary leadership book. The Rohrers maintain that everyone is the leader of their own life and can choose to go from victim to hero of their life's journey.

Bytes of Light also features chapters written by 17 additional master teachers and healers who share their own transformation stories: Jorge Luis Delgado, Laura Di Franco, Kristina Dubois, Kya Dubois, Jennifer Falchi, Rachelle Golding, Eliza James, Gurpreet Juneja, April Kaiser, Dustin Kaiser, Grace Kohn, Emoke Molnar, Daphne Paras, Suzanne Rollen, Grace Solaris, Bradford W. Tilden, and Atlantis Wolf.

There are chapters on remembering your forgotten self, building resilience, leading from the heart, accepting intuition, and more.

Praise for Bytes of Life

"Angel and Seth have created a beautiful dream with the intent of sharing the wisdom from their hearts to help people to transform and open their hearts." — Don Jose Ruiz, author, The Wisdom of the Shamans and The Medicine Bag, and co-author of The Fifth Agreement

"Angel Rohrer has put together a compendium of explorations that will take you on a wild and inspirational journey, a deep dive into the revelations and insights that can come from a willingness to open yourself to Spirit and provide guidance for your soul's path." — Dr. Steven Farmer, psychotherapist, shamanic practitioner, and best-selling author of Earth Magic and Animal Spirit Guides

"In a world faced with what seems like insurmountable change, an entirely new form of leadership is required. You'll find the innovation and inspiration you need in Bytes of Light. Angel and Seth Rohrer tenderly and skillfully compel you to consider a rich, purpose-driven, deeply potent form of leadership — the kind of leadership that emerges from the fearless yet vulnerable exploration of your own soul." — Dr. Ahriana Platten, best-selling author of Rites and Rituals

About the Rohrers

Angel Rohrer helps clients battle their fears by reprogramming their minds, bodies and souls through shaminism. She is a former high-performance coach in the power tumbling and trampoline world. She is also a crystal reiki master teacher and a deep-tissue massage specialist. Angel was once an apprentice to the authors of The Four Agreements. Seth is a longtime firefighter who leads others back to their divine selves. Along with Angel, he co-hosts the Bytes of Light: Snacks for the Soul Podcast.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 58 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here.

See an interview with the lead authors and Laura Di Franco here.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; www.BraveHealer.com

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions