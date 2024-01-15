Brave Healer Productions Announces the Release of its First Poetry Collection: 100 Poems and Possibilities for Healing

15 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of 100 Poems and Possibilities for Healing, its first poetry collection, with more to come aimed at a group of some 22.4 million American adults who read poetry, based on figures released by the NEA's 2022 Survey of Public Participation in the Arts.

Laura Di Franco, who is Brave Healer Productions CEO and one of the poets whose work is featured, describes the new book as "a sacred journey into the hearts and souls of 31 poets" who share their stories, heartfelt poems, and prompts meant to inspire readers to find their own inner healing.

Di Franco says, "I've written so many poems (hundreds in the last several years) that it was truly difficult to choose just a few for you. The ones I chose have a main message: Your worst pain or fear can be your opportunity for healing. With awareness, you get a choice. Every poem I write is channeled from a place much bigger than me. And because of that, I know they're meant for you, too."

100 Poems and Possibilities for Healing has a foreword by Moody Black, whose poem Healing sets the tone:

Healing

Healing is self-love

A poem instead of a suicide note at the same time, healing is a suicide note written by all the damaged parts of you encouraging you to keep going

Healing is knowing that you can't get rid of every damaged part of you but you sure can put them in their place

Healing is loving yourself with all those damaged parts of you and sitting down with them in the room in the same place

Healing is when you tell the person in the mirror, "I love you … and I can't change how the story started."

But you look in your eyes and say …"It will not be how my story will end!"

In addition to Black and Di Franco, the other master healers and poets whose work is featured in the collection are Stacy Belinsky, Richard Bredeson, DebS, Thais Conte, Christine Falcon-Daigle, Nuria Gabitova. Ashley C. Hall. Dawne Essence Horizons, Lisa Karasek, Guy Kilchrist, Elizabeth R. Kipp, Yantra-ji, Heidi MacAlpine, David D McLeod, Linda Aileen Miller, Ian Morris, Carole Park, Dr. Pamela J. Pine, Silfath Sophia Pinto, Miko Reed, Zanzel (Moma Zey) Kathy Roach, Dorri C. Scott, SkyyFlower, Jacqueline Solimini, Tanya Stokes, Nydia Laysa Stone, Dinahsta "Miss Kiane " Thomas, Lulu Trevena, Michol Tuttle, and Atlantis Wolf.

About Laura Di Franco

Laura Di Franco is the CEO of Brave Healer Productions, Brave Kids Books, and Brave Business Books, an award-winning publisher for holistic health and wellness professionals. She spent 30 years in holistic physical therapy, is a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, and has authored 13 books. Her company has published over 70 Amazon best-selling books with a global community of over 1,000 authors who are waking the world up to what is possible for healing, one brave word at a time.

Poetry has been Laura's passion since she was 15. She has written six books of poetry, among them Warrior Desire, Love Poems to Inspire Your Fiercely Alive Whole Self.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 73 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; www.BraveHealer.com

