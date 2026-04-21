Brave Kids Books Releases Whillie: The Cart Who Found His Heart

Written for 8-12 year-olds, Whillie invites reflection, sparks conversation, and reminds readers to notice what's right in front of them.

BETHESDA, Md., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Di Franco, CEO of Brave Healer Productions, is proud to announce the release of Whillie: The Cart Who Found His Heart, a new chapter book for 8- to 12-year-olds. Beautifully written by Francesca MacDonald, and whimsically illustrated by K.J. Kaschula, Brave Kids Books publishing director, the story sweetly shares important lessons on self-discovery, belonging, and learning what it means to be enough.

Whillie: The Cart Who Found His Heart

Told from the perspective of a handsome shopping cart in Chicago, this thoughtful story gently weaves in real-world science and observation, inviting readers to see the everyday in new and meaningful ways.

Whillie isn't like the other shopping carts. While they rush through busy aisles, eager to be chosen, Whillie wonders if there might be more to life than simply carrying what others need. With big questions and an even bigger heart, he sets off on a journey through hidden corners of the store, unexpected friendships, and moments of quiet courage. But when Whillie is forced to slow down, he must face his greatest fear, being left behind, and discover that worth isn't found in keeping up, but in being true to who you are.

Praise for Whillie

"Whillie, The Cart Who Found His Heart is a delightful children's story that sparkles with imagination. Through Whillie—a curious shopping cart who dreams big and carries questions instead of groceries—the author transforms ordinary grocery stores into a universe of adventure and discovery. Reading this book reminded me of the sense of wonder I felt as a child turning the pages of Tom Sawyer, Nancy Drew, Charlotte's Web, and Little Women—stories that made the world feel larger and full of possibility. I found myself smiling from beginning to end, completely enthralled by Whillie's imaginative journey." — Susan Ernst, author of Called to Serve

"Whillie not only changed my way of thinking about carts, but he also taught me a real-life lesson: Find your heart, and you will do great in life. In this book, you will learn new things. It's also fun and adventurous." — Isaiah Garcia, fourth grader

"I believe every child—and adult—should be surrounded by stories that inspire, empower, teach, and bring joy. Francesca has so creatively woven all of this into a story that radiates kindness and invites a true sense of wonder. … I only wish I had this story to read with my children when they were young." — Ilana Zablozki-Amir, M.D.

About the Author

Although she has contributed to other books, Whillie is Francesca MacDonald 's first solo effort. She is a storyteller, creative instigator, and devoted mother of two. She was born in Venice, Italy, a city where imagination is woven into everyday life and wonder hides in plain sight. Inspired by her sons' compassion, curiosity, and creative courage, MacDonald writes stories that honor intuition, emotional awareness, and the power of noticing what others might overlook. Her life journey has carried her from the winding streets of Venice to transformative experiences in Haiti and to a serendipitous meeting with her husband on a Hollywood stage during a cross-country road trip.

Explore more about Whillie at francescamacdonald.com and whilliesradio.com

About Brave Kids Books

Brave Kids Books draws its authors from healers and wellness practitioners who specialize in sharing important messages with children about being brave, speaking up, and understanding the magical gifts they possess. The company provides coaching and strategy sessions, design and editing services, and assistance with book launches and marketing.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; Brave Kids Books - Brave Healer

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions