Brave Healer Productions Announces the Release of the Third and Final Volume in Its We Lead Series for Building Collaboration Among Women in Business

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of the third volume of its best-selling We Lead: Building Connection, Community and Collaboration for Women in Business series that debuted in 2023. The latest book is filled with exceptional advice from expert members of the Leading Ladies network, which was created by lead author AliceAnne Loftus in 2016 to help women see the power of connection, collaboration, and community.

We Lead: Building Connection, Community and Collaboration for Women in Business

Laura Di Franco, CEO of Brave Healer Productions, said, "We Lead Volume 3 demonstrates the magic that occurs when women connect with one another in community, collaboration, and business." Contributors touch on building unshakable confidence, creating their own luck, turning dead ends into new directions, and seeking support before burnout.

The book contains chapters written by Nadine Araji, Maureen Benkovich, Julie Blamphin, Trish Brewer, Julie Campbell, Divina Lourdes Cloney, Tara De Leon, Kara Chaffin Donofrio, Aubrey Edwards, Lori Gross, Sophia Hardesty, Erin Harrigan, Jen Howat, Susan Mahaffee, Gala McCray, Jennifer Osterhouse, Dr. Kimberley Palmiotto, Chrissy Rey, Heidi Schmidt, Maura Dowd Sniegoski, Lisa M. Van Wormer, Megan Vaughan, and Maria Winters.

Praise for the Book

"We Lead Volume 3 is more than an anthology; it's a movement. These pages celebrate the strength of our collective intelligence, elevating the voices of women business leaders committed to helping lift other women. Each inspiring story is a quiet call to action and an invitation to step into the power of shared wisdom through real-world experiences that offer insight, guidance, and helpful practices that fuel meaningful growth in business and beyond." — Maureen Porto, Commercial Photographer, Owner, Maureen Porto Studios

"If you've ever felt alone, confused, or frustrated in leadership or business, you need this book. It's full of heartfelt stories and practical, powerful guidance to reignite your confidence, strengthen your leadership, and remind you what's possible when you lead from the heart." — Elizabeth Harris, Certified Intuitive Eating Counselor

Author Bio

AliceAnne Loftus is a leadership and business coach, author, and founder of Leading Lady Coaching, a platform dedicated to helping high-achieving women lead with clarity, integrity, and purpose. With a passion for cultivating community and a talent for strategic visioning, Loftus empowers women to step into leadership roles that align with their values and create meaningful, lasting impact. After experiencing the weight of burnout and the realization that thriving and surviving cannot coexist, Loftus began a personal journey that transformed her approach to leadership. That transformation led to her first book, Take the Lead, and the founding of Leading Lady Coaching. She is the creator of the Leading Lady Collective, an in-person networking community for women entrepreneurs and professionals in Annapolis, Maryland, as well as the Leading Lady Hub, an online membership platform offering resources, mentorship, and coaching for women around the world. Through her curated Leading Lady Ambassador Program, she brings together trusted experts who share in her mission to foster growth through collaboration, authenticity, and shared leadership.

Connect with Loftus at www.facebook.com/groups/LeadingLadiesAAL, Instagram at www.instagram.com/leading.lady.coach or through her website, https://leadinglady-coaching.com/.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published over 80 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and Sacred Spaces.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found at https://lauradifranco.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; www.BraveHealer.com; [email protected]

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions