Brave Healer Productions Releases Clear Trauma Now: A Powerful Solution for Getting Unstuck

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of Clear Trauma Now: A Powerful Solution for Getting Unstuck, a new book that teaches simple, powerful techniques healing professionals and laymen can use to release trauma at its roots.

The book details author Judith A. Swack, Ph.D.'s Healing from the Body Level Up™ (HBLU™) protocol —an innovative, integrative system that rapidly clears the hidden interference patterns keeping people stuck. The protocol integrates biomedical science, psychology, hypnosis, Neuro Linguistic Programming, applied kinesiology, energy psychology, and spiritual techniques with original research on the structure of complex damage patterns.

Dr. Swack writes, "My purpose for writing this book is to teach you and everyone, laypeople and clinicians alike, to recognize the characteristic symptoms of emotional and physical trauma, along with a simple technique and protocol to release trauma from body, mind and soul. With this knowledge, you can now consciously and intentionally free yourself from needless suffering."

Dr. David Gruder, who wrote the foreword, describes why the book is important. "What makes this book particularly valuable is Dr. Swack's original investigations into the precise structure of trauma itself, producing a depth of clarity that remains rare even in advanced trauma work. Pairing this understanding with protocols that are highly effective at clearing trauma imprint from the nervous system produces results that often feel nothing short of magical. The healing process she offers can restore wholeness and vitality, even when other approaches fall short."

Praise for Clearing Trauma

"Clear Trauma Now is an essential guide for anyone seeking profound healing. It offers a truly effective way to unlock your inner healing resources and restore wholeness and vitality. By providing an illuminating explanation of the different forms of trauma and pairing it with practical, learnable protocols, Dr. Swack produces results that often feel nothing short of magical. For healing professionals, this book provides the missing piece to unify all dimensions of human experience." — Fred P. Gallo, Ph.D., founder of Advanced Energy Psychology, past president of the Association for Comprehensive Energy Psychology (ACEP), and author of Energy Psychology, Energy Tapping for Trauma, and The Tapping Toolbox.

"Dr. Judith Swack is one of the most original and creative innovators in the field of energy psychology. With a Ph.D. in biochemistry and training in psychological sciences, she brings an ordered, scientific, sophisticated, and thoroughly empirical approach to treating trauma. By using the information and guidance in this book, the reader can identify and treat many of their own traumas. This excellent guide will also be of enormous benefit to professional practitioners." — Phil Mollon, Ph.D., past president of ACEP and author of Blue Diamond Healing: Exploring Transpersonal and Transdimensional Aspects of Energy Psychotherapy

About Judith A. Swack, Ph.D.

Judith A. Swack, Ph.D., is a biochemist/immunologist, Master NLP practitioner, mind-body healer, best-selling author and the originator of Healing from the Body Level Up™ (HBLU™), an innovative and powerful methodology with transformative results. Dr. Swack has presented her dramatic results live on national television and at international conferences. She has published numerous articles in books, journals and scientific and professional publications. She received the 2015 Association for Comprehensive Energy Psychology award for major contributions to the field of energy psychology. Dr. Swack works with clients in person and by Zoom.

