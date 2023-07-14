Brave Healer Productions Launches Second Title in its Ultimate Guide Series: "The Ultimate Guide to Becoming a Successful Soul Professional: 22 Powerful Growth Strategies for Upleveling Your Soul-Aligned Business"

News provided by

Brave Healer Productions

14 Jul, 2023, 08:51 ET

BETHESDA, Md., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of The Ultimate Guide to Becoming a Successful Soul Professional: 22 Powerful Growth Strategies for Upleveling Your Soul-Aligned Business. It is the follow-up to last year's Amazon best-seller, The Ultimate Guide to Creating Your Soul-Aligned Business: 25 Practical Strategies from the Experts,

Continue Reading
Camille L. Miller is the lead author of both books. She is the pioneer behind the Soul Professional Movement of evolved and authentic business owners and entrepreneurs and conscious leaders who are non-conforming, purpose-driven and called to serve others. Miller is the founder of the Natural Life Business Partnership.

She selected the other 21 contributors whose stories and advice are featured in the book. The contributors are Femi Ayanbadejo Sr. Samantha Cervino, Indya J. Clark, Dr. Sonza Curtis, Candace J. Freedenberg, Claudia Haller, John M. Jaramillo, Jolinda Johnson, Dr. Liz Lehman, Dr. Donna A. Lewandowski, Safricanna Lughna, Dorian Madreperla, Renée McDonald, Heidi Metro, Jennifer C. Pietrzak, Meghan Read, Dr. Serena M. Satcher, Dr. Suzanne S. Joy Stuart, Dr. David P. Suarez, Teresa Trigas-Pfefferle and Lara Waldman.

For example, there are chapters on leveraging life's detours for greater success, using intuition and energy for business and healing, believing your way to greatness, self-care for busy entrepreneurs and leveraging anxiety to create clarity in your business.

Praise for The Ultimate Guide to Becoming a Successful Soul Professional 

"While so many people are cutthroat and looking for a profit, this is a guide on being mindful, authentic, heart-centered, and human when developing your business. We need more of this in the world today." Paul B. Taubman, II, chief online strategist, DigitalMaestro.com

"If you have a desire to live in a higher vibration, to embrace an alternative approach to business, and to help heal the world, it's no coincidence that you've picked up this book. Get ready to be inspired by amazing soul professionals!" Kristi H. Sullivan, human design and self-care expert, speaker, and lead author of Stop Overworking & Start Overflowing

"This book starts out with a raw and candid story by Camille Miller about her trials and tribulations of building this Soul Professional movement. Her story, as well as the other authors', is so inspiring. I felt really connected to each one. Their advice and strategies are all so helpful that even a seasoned entrepreneur will gain insight from them. This is a must-read for any heart-centered entrepreneur!" — Meryl Hayton, transformational coach and healer

About Camille L. Miller

Camille L. Miller, MBA, Ph.D. ABD, is the founder and chief visionary of The Natural Life Business Partnership, a global professional organization and business incubator for the soul-aligned entrepreneur, business owner, and conscious leader. She has more than 30 years of senior-level leadership experience in operations, sales, marketing, and brand management efforts in for-profit and nonprofit organizations. As an alternative business engineer, Miller helps business owners align their enterprises with their values through her Six-Figure Soul® Strategy Sessions. She is also an intuitive, PSYCH-K, facilitator, and host of the Six-Figure Souls Podcast: Doing Good and Making Money®, which highlights entrepreneurs who crushed the six-figure ceiling and remain in alignment with the Universe and their purpose.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 50 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]www.BraveHealer.com; https//SoulPofessional.com

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions

