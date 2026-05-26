BETHESDA, Md., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There comes a point when holding everything together no longer works — when exhaustion, fear, and heartbreak converge, leaving people wondering whether anything of themselves remains. From Burnout to Burning Bright, released by Brave Healer Productions in print and eBook formats, could be game-changing in that moment and, perhaps prevent feelings of overwhelm in the first place.

Brave Healer Productions Releases “From Burnout to Burning Bright: The Ultimate Guide to Prevention, Healing and Recovery”

With insights from lead author R. Scott Holmes and 24 holistic practitioners, the book offers chapters on finding balance in a high-tech world, the real key to achieving what you desire, rebuilding your life through creativity, the power of sitting with yourself and more.

"Scott Holmes is a perfect person to hold space for this book and teach us all what burning bright truly means," says Dianna Leeder in the foreword. "You'll read how he held his family together during years of serious illness, and the subsequent passing of his young daughter and his wife. I've heard him acknowledge that sometimes you do what you need to do to show up for those you love, but he would say that there is no replacement for a strong, self-directed approach to maintaining one strength, health and resilience. No matter the circumstance, it's not one or the other, it's both. And it starts with looking past the human demands and following your own guidance."

Also contributing to the book are Sinja Anna Baumann, Frank Byrum, Deanna Cotten, Angel Gold, Dr. Kenn L. Gold, Alysha St. Germain Heidke, Sara Jane, Guy Kilchrist, Maysha, David D. McLeod, Dr. Cora Pettipas. Dr. Oliver T. Reid, Alessio Rizzo, Karen Robinson, Susan Schiller, Dr. Ruchi Mishra Sharma, Kristina Skye, Amelia South, Dr. Ruth A. Souther, Janette Stuart, Tiffany Thomas, Bradford W. Tilden, Lulu Pearl Trevena, and Kristina White.

Praise for Fron Burnout to Burning Bright

"From Burnout to Burning Bright is a light of hope in the darkness of burnout. This captivating collection of powerful stories shines a spotlight on the emotional, spiritual, and physical effects of burnout. Each story brings awareness and transformation as the authors share from a place of vulnerability. The palpable message throughout this book is that burnout can happen to anyone at any time, yet the darkness of burnout gives way to the light." — Diane Woodford, author of After-Care

"R. Scott Holmes and 24 courageous healers have created something truly rare, a book that doesn't just tell you their stories, it hands you the tools to write your own." — Shari Alyse TV personality, TEDx speaker, America's Joy Magnet

About the Lead Author

R. Scott Holmes is a quantum healing practitioner, transformational coach, and Amazon best-selling author whose work bridges science, spirit, and the human heart. A Reiki master teacher, polarity therapist, RYSE teacher, Theta healer, Universal White Time Healing practitioner, and certified Find Your Voice Coach, he blends a decade of study with wisdom from his own holistic healing path that began in the depths of loss. After a 20-year caregiving journey with his wife and multiply impaired daughter and the passing of his wife, he was guided into the world of energy, awareness, and transformation.

Learn more about him at https://www.rscottholmes.com or https://www.facebook.com/Scott.Holmes.31105674

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions (including Brave Business Books and Brave Kids Books), is an award-winning publisher for holistic health and wellness professionals who want to become best-selling authors, build their community and business, and leave their legacy more consciously. Brave Healer Productions has published over 100 Amazon best-selling books.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found at https://lauradifranco.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; https://lauradifranco.com; [email protected]

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions