BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of Write Your Dream Life: 3 Minutes to Manifestation, written by its CEO, Laura Di Franco.

In the new book, Di Franco shares the simple, repeatable daily practice that clears emotional residue, reveals hidden beliefs, calms the nervous system, and opens the channels where clarity, opportunity, money, creativity, and connection naturally flow.

Brave Healer Productions Releases Write Your Dream Life: Three Minutes to Manifestation

She provides the missing link most manifestation teachings leave out, observing that you can't create a new life from an unfelt one, can't align with your dreams while your body is still holding onto your past, and can't manifest powerfully if your inner and outer environments are in chaos.

She says, "Over my many years of learning about the Law of Attraction, healing, energy, and all those fun things, I've learned from so many great teachers. But they all seem to give us only one piece of the puzzle. I did a really cool feng shui certification this year, and my teacher was integrating the writing with some of her feng shui techniques. My lightbulb went off. [Until now], nobody has put together the writing, with the positive thinking and mindset practice, with the feng shui, with the energetic principles."

With decades of experience as a physical therapist, lifelong journaler, and publisher behind her, Di Franco teaches from experience, having achieved financial breakthroughs, dream collaborations, creative recognition, and profound healing after years of living in chronic pain and emotional shutdown.

Di Franco has a message for anyone who has done the mindset work but still feels stuck: "You don't need to fix yourself. You need to feel, notice, clear, and choose. Three minutes at a time. Begin writing the life your body already knows is possible."

Praise for the Book

"This book is a reminder that manifestation is not about force, but awareness. Write Your Dream Life gently guides readers into embodied practices that create clarity, alignment, and measurable results. Simple, intentional, and deeply effective. A powerful guide for anyone ready to embody their dreams, not just think about them." — April Hannah, holistic business coach

"In Write Your Dream Life, author Laura Di Franco brings us a multi-modality approach to manifesting, grounded in body awareness, writing prompts, and feng shui principles. By integrating these different modalities, Di Franco helps readers to break through obstacles, to discover their dreams, and take practical steps to bring them to life. Whether you're new to or seasoned in these kinds of practices, Write Your Dream Life is full of inspiration and tools that you'll put to use immediately. I know I did!" — Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer, spiritual director, creativity coach

About Laura Di Franco

Laura Di Franco is the CEO of Brave Healer Productions, an award-winning publisher for holistic health, wellness, and business professionals who want to become bestselling authors, build their community and business, and leave their legacy in a more conscious way. She holds a master's degree and 30 years of experience in holistic physical therapy, is a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, and is the author of 16 books.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions (including Brave Business Books and Brave Kids Books), is an award-winning publisher for holistic health and wellness professionals who want to become best-selling authors, build their community and business, and leave their legacy more consciously. Brave Healer Productions has published over 100 Amazon best-selling books.

Find out more about the Write Your Dream Life and Community a Manifestation Club at WriteYourDreamLife.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; https://www.lauradifranco.com.

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions