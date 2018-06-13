Braviant Holdings Announces $50 Million Credit Facility with Keystone National Group

The Keystone debt facility allows Braviant to expand its newly launched near prime lending platform, Chorus Credit. Chorus is Braviant's latest offering in support of the company's mission to promote financial inclusion for 51 million adults considered underbanked by the FDIC. While the FDIC estimates that these adults make up 19.9% of U.S. households, data from the Fair Isaac Corporation, better known as FICO, suggests that 43% of U.S. consumers have below 700 credit scores. In the traditional banking sector, a lower than average FICO score severely limits access to credit for almost half of the nation's population. Chorus aims to close the credit gap for middle America by offering $2,500 to $10,000 personal loans that are repaid in small, affordable installments.

Braviant's unique ability to better serve the middle class stems from its use of proprietary big data and machine learning models that consistently outperform traditional credit scores. Led by a team of industry veterans, including CEO Stephanie Klein, Braviant's next-generation approach to lending has enabled the company to serve more than 100,000 customers since inception. Upon closing the facility with Keystone, Braviant expects to accelerate its growth into the near prime sector.

"Braviant is committed to helping non-prime consumers access high-quality credit solutions," said Thomas Ervesun, President and COO at Braviant. "Our relationship with Keystone allows us to further our mission through the continued growth of our Chorus Credit platform."

Founder and Chairman Matt Martorello added, "Braviant aspires to offer a path to prime for deserving consumers who have been left behind by traditional banking. It's exciting to think about the positive social impact Braviant will have in the coming years as we strive to empower consumers with innovative products that build credit history and contribute to better financial outcomes."

With the recent launch of Chorus Credit, Braviant now offers a full suite of financial solutions to help non-prime consumers build credit history and graduate to a lower cost of borrowing over time.

About Braviant Holdings

Braviant Holdings is a leading provider of online credit products and services for underbanked consumers. Braviant's Chicago-based team of technologists, data scientists and fintech veterans has developed a next-generation approach to lending that combines groundbreaking technology with cutting-edge analytics to transform how people access credit online. Braviant's growing suite of financial products look beyond a traditional credit score to help deserving consumers achieve better financial outcomes as they embark on a path to prime. Braviant currently operates two consumer lending subsidiaries, Chorus Credit and Balance Credit.

About Keystone National Group

Founded in 2006, Keystone provides private market investment solutions to family offices, institutions, high-net worth individuals and wealth management firms in the U.S. and Europe. Headquartered in California, Keystone seeks to identify conservative investment opportunities in the areas of private credit, real estate and energy.

