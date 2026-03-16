Brayton Purcell LLP Applauds National Spotlight on Artificial Stone Silicosis Crisis Following New York Times Investigation

NOVATO, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP today responded to newly published reporting in the New York Times that brings nationwide attention to the escalating public‑health emergency linked to artificial stone fabrication. The article, authored by Rebecca Davis O'Brien, details the increasing number of countertop workers suffering from silicosis after fabricating crystalline silica artificial stone slabs—material composed of at least 90% nano-sized silica particles combined with toxic resins and glues and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

For years, doctors, researchers, and occupational health authorities have warned that crystalline silica artificial stone slabs cannot be safely fabricated into countertops by human beings, a conclusion supported by hundreds of peer‑reviewed scientific studies. Today's national reporting underscores the urgency of these longstanding medical concerns.

Medical Community Reinforces: Silicosis From Artificial Stone Is Progressive and Untreatable

The Times reports that physicians treating affected workers consistently describe artificial‑stone silicosis as severe, irreversible, and steadily progressive. Pulmonologist Dr. Jane C. Fazio of Olive View–U.C.L.A. Medical Center noted that the disease is "extremely debilitating when it progresses. It always progresses. And there is no real treatment." She has evaluated hundreds of workers who developed permanent lung damage after fabricating artificial stone countertops.

The article also highlights testimony from Dr. David Michaels, epidemiologist and former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He told Congress that existing silica exposure limits, which were never intended to be safe levels in the first place, recently updated during his tenure with OSHA, are outdated and insufficient to protect workers from the nano-sized particles released during artificial stone fabrication. Dr. Michaels encouraged policymakers and industry to consider safer substitute materials, stating that relying on hazardous materials when alternatives exist is "a choice with predictable and preventable consequences for workers' health."

Manufacturers Seek Immunity While Evidence Shows the Product Itself Is the Hazard

The New York Times investigation explains that foreign manufacturers of artificial stone and Cambria are seeking protection from Congress that would shield them from lawsuits brought by workers harmed during fabrication of their uniquely toxic products. Foreign slab manufacturer lobbyists have argued that the danger comes from fabrication practices rather than the product itself.

However, extensive scientific research, along with frontline medical experience, entirely contradicts that claim. Hundreds of peer‑reviewed studies have demonstrated that the hazard lies in the artificial stone material itself—its extremely high silica content, the nano-sized dust particles released when it is cut, and the metals and volatile organic compounds that bind it. These characteristics make it inherently dangerous in ways that cannot be mitigated by masks, wet cutting, ventilation, or other workplace controls.

Dr. Michaels' testimony reinforces this scientific consensus. His warning that even updated exposure limits are inadequate illustrates that no fabrication "process" can make artificial stone safe, because the risk comes from the product's composition, not from how it is handled. This aligns with what physicians like Dr. Fazio have repeatedly observed in the clinic and what workers across the country continue to experience: catastrophic lung disease even in shops that attempted to follow safety guidelines.

Workers' Accounts Reveal the Human Toll of Artificial Stone

The investigation centers around the experiences of workers who have suffered life‑altering consequences from silica exposure.

Jeff Rose, a fabricator from Georgetown, Kentucky, described the impact of his diagnosis, saying, "It really hurts knowing I'm sick like this. I love being creative with my hands. I'm not able to do that anymore." He further warned, "This is something that I'm afraid is really going to get out of control quickly."

The article also profiles Wade Hanicker, who began cutting countertops in Florida 15 years ago. He recalled the early appeal of the craft: "You're sculpting countertops, you're putting shapes on them, arches, curves. To me it felt more like artwork." He said he never imagined the dust could cause catastrophic harm: "Never once did I think that the dust that we were creating was going to do this type of harm to me." Hanicker described the impact on his family life: "What hurts me the most is, the things that a dad expects to do with their kids, being able to play with them — that's being robbed from me."

These accounts mirror the experiences of hundreds of fabricators across the country and reinforce what medical professionals have emphasized for years: crystalline silica artificial stone cannot be fabricated safely by human workers.

Perspective from Brayton Purcell LLP

James Nevin, a partner at Brayton Purcell LLP and a national leader in artificial stone silicosis litigation, welcomed the national attention brought by the New York Times investigation.

"The New York Times has drawn essential national attention to a crisis that has harmed far too many working families. The scientific and medical evidence makes clear that artificial stone slabs cannot be safely fabricated into countertops by human beings who are alive and breathing, and the profound human cost reflected in today's reporting underscores just how urgent this issue is. We welcome this level of coverage from one of the world's most respected news organizations."

Nevin added:

"It is vital that the experiences of affected workers and the published peer-reviewed findings of medical authorities remain central to this conversation. Their voices highlight the severity of the harm associated with crystalline silica artificial stone fabrication and the need for broad public awareness so families, communities, and policymakers can fully understand what is at stake."

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a nationally recognized law firm with decades of experience representing individuals who have developed serious diseases as a result of toxic exposures. The firm's accomplished and dedicated team remains committed to advocating for individuals and families harmed by dangerous materials, including crystalline silica artificial stone, and ensuring that their stories are heard.

The full New York Times article can be found here -- Quartz Cutters Are Falling Ill. Countertop Makers Want Protection From Congress.

Media contact:

Nolan Lowry

[email protected]

(415) 399-3107

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP