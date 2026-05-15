Brayton Purcell LLP Calls Attention to Capital & Main Video Report Highlighting Deadly Artificial Stone Silicosis Crisis Among California Stonecutters

NOVATO, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released video report from Capital & Main is bringing renewed public attention to a serious and ongoing occupational health crisis affecting California stonecutters: the rise of silicosis linked to artificial stone countertop fabrication.

The video, titled "The Lung Disease That's Killing California Stonecutters," documents the growing number of workers who have developed severe and irreversible lung disease after cutting and finishing artificial stone, a countertop material that is at least 90% crystalline silica. The video can be viewed here:

https://capitalandmain.com/the-lung-disease-thats-killing-california-stonecutters

When crystalline silica artificial stone—also referred to as engineered or manufactured stone—is cut, ground, or polished, it releases nano‑sized silica particles along with other toxic glues, dyes and resins known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These particles are inhaled deep into the lungs, where they cause permanent scarring and progressive respiratory failure.

Public health data cited in the Capital & Main report show that California has documented hundreds of silicosis cases among countertop fabrication workers since 2019, including dozens of deaths and a significant number of lung transplants. Health officials have cautioned that these figures likely underestimate the true scope of the disease due to delayed diagnosis and underreporting.

"Silicosis is a devastating occupational disease with no cure," says James Nevin of Brayton Purcell LLP. "The Capital & Main video highlights the human cost of artificial stone exposure and the lasting consequences this disease has for workers and their families."

Silicosis causes permanent damage to lung tissue, leading to progressively worsening shortness of breath and respiratory failure. Unlike historical forms of silicosis that developed after decades of exposure, many artificial stone cases involve younger workers and a more aggressive disease course. California Department of Public Health advisories have reported that affected workers are often diagnosed in their 40s, with some dying only a few months or years later.

The Capital & Main video also examines the broader debate surrounding artificial stone fabrication and whether exposure to its high silica content can be reliably controlled in real‑world work environments. International experience has raised similar concerns, with countries such as Australia prohibiting artificial stone after documenting widespread worker illness.

Brayton Purcell LLP continues to closely follow medical research, public health advisories, and investigative reporting related to artificial stone silicosis. The firm represents individuals with serious occupational lung diseases and remains focused on increasing awareness of preventable workplace hazards.

"No worker should have to sacrifice their health to earn a living," Nevin added. "Greater awareness is critical so workers, healthcare providers, and families recognize the risks and symptoms as early as possible."

Workers who have cut, ground, polished, fabricated, or installed countertops—particularly artificial stone—are encouraged to take respiratory symptoms seriously. Common signs of silicosis may include shortness of breath, persistent cough, chest tightness, fatigue, and progressively worsening breathing problems. Early medical evaluation and an accurate work history are essential for diagnosis.

Individuals and families affected by silicosis associated with artificial stone may have legal options. Brayton Purcell LLP is available to speak with workers and families about their circumstances and potential next steps.

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a California‑based law firm with a long history of representing individuals with serious lung diseases, including silicosis and other occupational illnesses. The firm is committed to providing knowledgeable, professional representation to workers and families facing life‑altering health conditions.

Media Contact:

Nolan Lowry

Phone: (415) 399‑3107

[email protected]

Website: https://www.braytonlaw.com

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP