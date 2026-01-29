Brayton Purcell LLP Highlights Alarming Rise of Silicosis Among Artificial Stone Countertop Workers; InvestigateTV Report Reveals Human Toll

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP is drawing urgent attention to a nationwide health crisis intensified by new reporting from InvestigateTV, which documents devastating cases of silicosis among workers who fabricate crystalline silica artificial stone slabs—also referred to as quartz, engineered, artificial or manufactured stone. Crystalline silica artificial stone contains at least 90% silica in nano‑sized particles, along with approximately 10% other toxic and carcinogenic metals and VOCs, which are released during cutting, grinding, and polishing.

The January 19, 2026 InvestigateTV article and broadcast show the irreversible injuries caused by crystalline silica artificial stone dust, as well as the profound emotional, medical, and financial impact suffered by affected workers and their families.

Silicosis Cases Rising at an Alarming Rate

InvestigateTV reports that "hundreds of workers in the engineered stone industry are falling ill due to silicosis."

California state data cited in the report show that nearly 500 workers have been diagnosed with silicosis, 27 have died and 54% of California fabrication shops have at least one confirmed case of artificial stone silicosis among their workers.

Dr. Jane Fazio of the UCLA School of Medicine, who treats many of these workers, explained the progression of the disease:

"So you're not able to take in the amount of air that you really need to… [the lungs] become essentially stone."

She further noted that patients are, in effect, "suffocating to death."

With silicosis having no cure, many workers ultimately require risky double‑lung transplants. More than 50 workers in California have undergone lung transplantation in recent years.

A Family's Life Forever Changed

InvestigateTV highlighted the story of Tyler Jordan, a 31‑year‑old father of three who worked in his family's countertop fabrication shop. Jordan described his deteriorating breathing capacity:

"Trying to take a deep breath, there's just a point where there's no more… I feel like I should be able to breathe deeper, but I can't."

Doctors initially suspected cancer, but Jordan later reflected on his diagnosis:

"And then now, looking back, cancer would have been a better outcome."

Jordan also developed silica‑induced kidney failure and underwent a kidney transplant with his father as the donor. Speaking about how silicosis has destroyed his plans for the future, Jordan said:

"Because that was my life plan. That's what I wanted… I don't really have a plan anymore."

Industry Pushes Legislation to Block Lawsuits

InvestigateTV also reports that H.R. 5437, a bill currently before Congress, would prohibit lawsuits against manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of crystalline silica artificial stone slabs. The "bailout" bill is backed by mostly foreign artificial stone slab manufacturers and would indemnify them from any wrongdoing.

Jordan opposes the legislation, telling InvestigateTV:

"I think it's a little bit ridiculous when a product is this dangerous to not have any repercussions about… putting it out and getting people sick or essentially killing them."

Growing Calls for a Ban

Medical professionals interviewed by InvestigateTV expressed grave concern over the escalating crisis. The Western Occupational and Environmental Medical Association (WOEMA), representing over 600 occupational health physicians, petitioned California officials urging a statewide ban, stating that crystalline silica artificial stone "is too toxic to fabricate and install safely" and that "education and enforcement alone" will not curtail the health emergency.

Australia banned crystalline silica artificial stone in 2024, concluding that "there is no scientific evidence for a 'safe' threshold of silica in the product."

Legal Options for Exposed Workers

Brayton Purcell LLP represents nearly 500 crystalline silica artificial stone countertop workers in California, and 200+ workers in other states.

Individuals diagnosed with silicosis from exposure to crystalline silica artificial stone fabrication may be able to pursue compensation for medical costs, loss of income, and other harms. Brayton Purcell LLP has an accomplished team with decades of experience assisting individuals and families affected by toxic exposures, including silica‑related illnesses.

Media contact:

Nolan Lowry

[email protected]

415-399-3107

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP