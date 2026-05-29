Brayton Purcell LLP Highlights Investigative Report on California's Silicosis Crisis Linked to Artificial Stone

NOVATO, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP is calling attention to a newly published investigative report detailing California regulators' response to a growing silicosis crisis among countertop fabrication workers exposed to artificial stone.

José Luis Mártir, a stone fabrication worker diagnosed with silicosis, testifies at a meeting of the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board. Photo by Semantha Raquel Norris.

The article, "California Moves to Ban Quartz Countertop Fabrication to Combat Silicosis Epidemic," was published on May 27, 2026 by Capital & Main and written by reporter Semantha Raquel Norris. The report documents the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board's recent vote to begin rulemaking that would ultimately prohibit the fabrication of artificial stone containing more than 1% crystalline silica.

According to the article, California health officials have identified more than 560 cases of silicosis and at least 31 deaths since 2019, numbers that public health experts warn are likely underestimates. Artificial stone—also referred to as engineered stone or manufactured stone—is at least 90% crystalline silica, with the remaining approximate 10% consisting of other toxins (glues, dyes and resins) known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). When cut or polished, the material releases nano‑sized silica particles that lodge deep in the lungs and cause irreversible damage.

The Capital & Main investigation details emotional testimony provided by affected workers during a May 21 public hearing in Los Angeles, where regulators heard firsthand accounts of severe respiratory disease, lung transplants, and shortened life expectancy.

"This reporting gives voice to workers whose experiences are too often reduced to statistics," said James Nevin, partner at Brayton Purcell LLP. "What the article makes clear is that artificial stone silicosis is not a theoretical risk. It is a devastating, irreversible disease affecting real people and families across California."

Mr. Nevin represents hundreds of individuals diagnosed with silicosis following exposure to artificial stone dust. He attended the May 21 hearing referenced in the article, where workers, physicians, and public health officials described the limitations of existing exposure controls and the continued rise in advanced disease.

The Capital & Main report also explains that the board's vote initiates a regulatory process that includes the development of an emergency temporary standard while permanent rules are being written. Public health officials cited in the article cautioned that additional cases are expected in the coming years due to prior exposures.

"The human consequences described in this article underscore the importance of awareness," Nevin added. "Workers and families deserve to understand the risks associated with silica dust exposure when fabricating artificial stone slabs and the long‑term health implications of silicosis."

Brayton Purcell LLP has represented individuals with occupational lung diseases for decades and continues to monitor medical research, public health data, and investigative reporting related to artificial stone silicosis.

The full Capital & Main article can be read here:

https://capitalandmain.com/california-moves-to-ban-quartz-countertop-fabrication-to-combat-silicosis-epidemic

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a nationally recognized law firm focused on representing individuals with occupational diseases, including artificial stone silicosis and other serious lung conditions. The firm represents workers across the United States and a longstanding commitment to public health awareness and worker advocacy through the legal system.

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP