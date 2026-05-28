Brayton Purcell LLP Highlights KQED Investigation on California's Silicosis Crisis Linked to Artificial Stone

NOVATO, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP is highlighting a recent investigative report by KQED examining California regulators' actions related to the growing public health crisis associated with artificial stone exposure and silicosis among stoneworkers.

Jose Andrade Peña, a stonecutter for 33 years diagnosed with advanced artificial stone silicosis, left, delivers a testimony about his illness during a presentation on silica at an Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHSB) meeting. (Gina Castro for KQED)

The article, "California Steps Closer to Ban on Engineered Stone After Silicosis Surge," by KQED Contributor Farida Jhabvala Romero, details a May 21, 2026 decision by the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board to advance rulemaking related to artificial stone containing more than 1% crystalline silica. The decision followed a petition put forward by the Western Occupational and Environmental Medicine Association (WOEMA) requesting that Cal/OSHA create an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to ban the fabrication and installation of artificial/engineered stone with >1% crystalline silica content, and extensive testimony from physicians, occupational health professionals, and workers diagnosed with advanced silicosis.

Artificial stone—also referred to as engineered stone or manufactured stone—is at least 90% crystalline silica. When cut or polished, artificial stone releases nano sized silica particles, along with other highly toxic glues, dyes and resins known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), that are inhaled deep into the lungs. The KQED report documents how exposure to this dust has been associated with a sharp increase in severe and accelerated silicosis cases in California.

According to the article, more than 560 California stoneworkers have been diagnosed with this aggressive form of silicosis, with at least 31 deaths reported since 2019 and dozens of workers undergoing lung transplants. Many of the cases were confirmed within the last several years, highlighting the rapid progression and seriousness of the disease.

"This investigation provides a clear and well documented account of the human impact associated with artificial stone exposure," said James Nevin, spokesperson for Brayton Purcell LLP. "The firsthand testimony shared in this reporting underscores how devastating silicosis can be for workers and their families, and why awareness of credible, fact based journalism on this issue is so important." Nevin, referring to Standard's Board Member, Derek Urwin, also stated, "Dr. Urwin just saved hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lives by stepping forward bravely and actually adopting WOEMA's petition."

The article features testimony from José Andrade Peña, an Oakland resident and Brayton Purcell LLP client, who was diagnosed with advanced silicosis in 2024 after more than three decades working in countertop fabrication. Peña testified in person before the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board last month while carrying the oxygen machine he now relies on to breathe.

"What great news," Andrade Peña, 53, said in a text message following the board's decision. "It comes as a huge relief to me and to many of my colleagues that are still working with this highly dangerous material. God is great."

The KQED report also notes that California is currently the only state actively tracking artificial stone–related silicosis cases, even as similar diagnoses have been identified in other states across the country. Medical professionals cited in the article describe lung transplantation as an extremely costly intervention that often extends life for only a limited period, underscoring the seriousness of advanced silicosis.

Brayton Purcell LLP has represented individuals and families affected by asbestos exposure and occupational lung diseases, including silicosis, for decades. The firm closely follows medical research, regulatory developments, and investigative reporting related to toxic dust exposure to better understand issues affecting workers and communities.

Brayton Purcell LLP encourages members of the public, policymakers, and the legal and medical communities to read the full KQED article for a comprehensive examination of this issue and the experiences of those most directly affected.

Read the full article:

https://www.kqed.org/news/12084910/california-steps-closer-to-ban-on-engineered-stone-after-silicosis-surge

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a California based law firm with decades of experience representing individuals diagnosed with serious lung diseases caused by toxic exposures throughout the U.S. The firm is widely recognized for its professional, knowledgeable, and accomplished approach to complex occupational illness matters.

Media Contact:

Nolan Lowry, [email protected], 415-399-3107

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP