Brayton Purcell LLP Highlights Massachusetts Safety Alert After State's First Silicosis Case in Artificial Stone Industry

Law firm urges awareness as state confirms first case linked to artificial stone countertops fabrication; nationwide surge signals urgent public health concern.

Novato, Calif., Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP, a nationally recognized law firm licensed to practice in Massachusetts and 15 other states, is drawing attention to a critical safety alert issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) after the state confirmed its first case of silicosis among workers in the artificial stone countertop fabrication industry. This development underscores the growing public health crisis associated with crystalline silica exposure during artificial stone fabrication.

MA DPH issues artificial stone silicosis safety alert

Silicosis is a progressive, incurable lung disease caused by inhaling silica particles. Crystalline silica artificial stone—also referred to as "quartz" or "engineered stone"—contains at least 90% nano-sized crystalline silica, along with other toxins and carcinogens. Peer-reviewed scientific studies have shown that even with rigorous safety measures, harmful exposure during fabrication of crystalline silica artificial stone slabs is unavoidable, placing workers at significant risk for accelerated silicosis and other severe respiratory illnesses.

The Massachusetts case involves a Hispanic man in his 40s who worked for 14 years fabricating and installing artificial stone countertops. Similar outbreaks have been documented in states across the US. In California alone, confirmed cases have surged from 13 in 2019 to 447 as of December 2025, including 25 deaths and 49 lung transplants.

The DPH alert urges employers to implement dust control measures, provide respirators, and enroll workers in medical surveillance programs. However, experts agree that the only definitive solution is removing crystalline silica artificial stone slabs from the supply chain. Internationally, Australia banned artificial stone in 2024 due to its health hazards.

Healthcare providers are encouraged to screen patients for occupational exposure when respiratory symptoms arise, as early detection can slow disease progression. Silicosis is a reportable condition in Massachusetts, and suspected cases must be reported to DPH.

Brayton Purcell LLP is a nationally recognized law firm with decades of experience representing individuals affected by occupational diseases, including silicosis caused by artificial stone fabrication. Licensed to practice in Massachusetts and 15 other states, our firm has secured over $78 million in verdicts and settlements for artificial stone silicosis victims. We remain committed to supporting workers and families affected by this preventable disease and illnesses from other toxic exposures, protecting their rights across the United States.

