California Department of Public Health Issues Urgent Health Advisory: Silicosis Cases Surge Among Artificial Stone Countertop Workers

NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP announces that the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issued a critical health advisory in response to a dramatic rise in silicosis cases among workers in the crystalline silica artificial stone countertop fabrication industry. Silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by inhaling crystalline silica dust, is now officially a reportable disease in California, marking a pivotal step in the state's public health response to this growing crisis.

Silicosis Epidemic Linked to Artificial Stone

CDPH issues urgent Health Advisory

Artificial stone, commonly marketed as 'quartz countertops,' contains exceptionally high levels of crystalline silica. Workers exposed to dust during cutting, grinding, and polishing are at heightened risk for developing silicosis. The CDPH maintains an Engineered (Artificial) Stone Surveillance Dashboard that clearly demonstrates the impact of this epidemic. Since 2019, confirmed cases have skyrocketed from just 13 to 447 as of December 4, 2025, including 25 deaths and 49 lung transplants. The median age at diagnosis is 46, with a median age of death at just 48, highlighting the devastating impact on relatively young workers.

New Reporting Requirements

As of June 2025, healthcare providers must report suspected or confirmed cases of artificial stone silicosis to local health departments within seven days. This enhanced surveillance aims to improve tracking, connect affected workers to care, and inform statewide intervention efforts. However, underreporting remains a challenge, and actual cases are significantly higher than reported figures.

County-Level Impact

The epidemic is concentrated in several California counties:

Los Angeles: 236 cases

Orange: 90 cases

San Diego: 36 cases

Contra Costa: 19 cases

Alameda: 15 cases

San Bernardino: 13 cases

Riverside: 10 cases

Prevention and Legislative Action

Despite strict Cal/OSHA regulations—including wet cutting, dust cleanup, and respirators—current controls are insufficient to prevent disease from crystalline silica artificial stone slab countertop fabrication. Peer-reviewed scientific studies indicate there is no safe way for humans to fabricate crystalline silica artificial stone, and experts are calling for a ban on crystalline silica artificial stone slabs. Senate Bill 20, effective January 2026, will require CDPH to report artificial stone silicosis cases to Cal/OSHA for investigation and allow sharing of case information with local health officers for enhanced case management.

Resources and Support

CDPH's Occupational Health Branch offers educational resources and technical guidance for employers, workers, and healthcare providers. Additional information is available from CDC NIOSH and the American Thoracic Society.

A Call to Action

California's updated health advisory and surveillance dashboard underscore the urgent need for the banning of crystalline silica artificial stone slabs to protect workers. Manufacturers and suppliers of artificial stone slabs are urged to take immediate action to prevent further tragedy.

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a nationally recognized law firm specializing in toxic exposure and workplace injury cases. With decades of experience, we are committed to securing justice for workers suffering from artificial stone silicosis, mesothelioma, and other occupational diseases.

Contact: Nolan Lowry

415-399-3107

[email protected]

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP