Brayton Purcell LLP Highlights Sky News UK Investigation on California Artificial Stone Silicosis Crisis

NOVATO, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP is calling attention to a recent Sky News UK investigative report by journalist Katie Barnfield that examines the growing crisis of silicosis among workers who fabricate artificial stone countertops in California.

Sky News reported on the epidemic of artificial stone silicosis in countertop fabrication workers, presenting a deeply human portrait of individuals living with advanced lung disease caused by inhalation of dust released during artificial stone fabrication.

The report presents a deeply human portrait of individuals living with advanced lung disease caused by inhalation of dust released during artificial stone fabrication. Artificial stone contains at least 90 percent crystalline silica, and the remaining portion includes other toxins (such as resins, dyes, and glues) commonly referred to as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). When fabricated, the material releases nano‑sized silica particles that penetrate deep into the lungs and cause irreversible damage.

"This is just an off-the-charts epidemic," said James Nevin of Brayton Purcell LLP, who appears in the Sky News feature. "The silicosis that is diagnosed is the tip of the iceberg because most of it is not getting diagnosed. The problem is so much worse than what people realize. People just aren't looking."

The Sky News investigation includes interviews with workers living with severe respiratory impairment, families who have lost loved ones, and physicians who describe the disease as aggressive and unpredictable. Many patients require supplemental oxygen around the clock. Some are awaiting lung transplants, which only extend life by an average of 5 years.

Brayton Purcell LLP currently represents hundreds of individuals diagnosed with artificial stone silicosis. The firm's work involves extensive review of medical imaging, collaboration with treating physicians, and long‑standing experience handling cases involving occupational toxic exposure.

"The Sky News report underscores the reality that this disease is not abstract," says Nevin. "It affects families, communities, and lives in profound ways. Increased public awareness is essential to understanding the scope of what is occurring."

Although the investigation focuses on California, it also raises broader international concerns. Artificial stone is used worldwide, and medical professionals featured in the report caution that silicosis is often underdiagnosed, particularly in its early stages.

The full report can be found here-- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4c7Z-7sg0I

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a California‑based law firm with over 40 years of experience representing individuals harmed by toxic exposures and occupational diseases. The firm is deeply involved in litigation and public awareness efforts related to artificial stone silicosis.

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SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP