Brayton Purcell LLP Supports WOEMA Petition Urging Cal/OSHA to Ban Artificial Stone Slabs Containing More Than 1% Crystalline Silica

NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP announces its full support for the Western Occupational and Environmental Medicine Association (WOEMA) petition, submitted on Friday, December 12, 2025, to the Cal/OSHA Standards Board calling for an immediate prohibition on artificial stone slabs containing more than 1% crystalline silica. The petition is being presented by Dr. Robert Harrison to the Cal/OSHA board on December 18, 2025. This urgent action seeks to address the growing epidemic of accelerated silicosis among countertop fabrication workers in California and beyond.

Crystalline silica artificial stone—also referred to as quartz, engineered, or manufactured stone—contains at least 90% crystalline silica, along with toxic volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and trace metals. When cut or polished, these slabs release nano-sized silica particles that penetrate deep into the lungs, causing irreversible and often fatal disease. Unlike traditional silicosis, which develops over decades, artificial stone silicosis can appear within just a few years (or as short as a few months) and progress rapidly.

The Scope of the Crisis

As of December 11, 2025, the California Department of Public Health's surveillance dashboard reports 450 confirmed cases of artificial stone silicosis and 25 deaths, with affected workers as young as 24. The median age is only 46—prime working years cut short by a preventable disease. Unlike silicosis from other sources, artificial stone silicosis develops faster and with less exposure, due to the unique toxicity of these slabs. This toxicity results from a combination of high-content nano-sized crystalline silica, VOCs from resins, and trace metals.

Despite the 2023 Emergency Temporary Standard and recent legislative efforts such as SB 20, inspections in 2025 revealed that 94% of fabrication shops failed to meet silica exposure limits, even when using wet methods and other prescribed engineering controls. These findings confirm that artificial stone cannot be fabricated safely by human beings under current or foreseeable workplace conditions.

Why Elimination Is the Only Solution

WOEMA's petition emphasizes that the most effective method to prevent occupational disease is elimination of hazardous products and substitution with safer materials—a principle supported by NIOSH, OSHA, and decades of global research. Crystalline silica artificial stone slabs are simply too toxic to fabricate safely, regardless of compliance efforts.

"Current safety standards have not stopped, and cannot stop, this epidemic," said James Nevin, Partner at Brayton Purcell LLP. "Every day that passes without action means more young workers are exposed to a toxic product that is killing them. The time for incremental measures is over—California must act now to eliminate artificial stone slabs containing more than 1% crystalline silica. Lives depend on it."

Global Precedent and Safer Alternatives

WOEMA cites Australia's successful prohibition of artificial stone slabs containing more than 1% crystalline silica as a model for California. Following the ban, the Australian market transitioned quickly to safer alternatives such as recycled glass (amorphous silica), porcelain, and natural stone. These materials provide the same quality, look, and feel as artificial stone without the deadly risks. Importantly, the transition did not impose significant economic burdens on suppliers, fabricators, or consumers.

Foreign manufacturers already produce recycled glass slabs and other safe alternatives for the U.S. market. These products existed before artificial stone dominated the industry and remain widely available today. Eliminating artificial stone would protect workers while preserving consumer choice and industry stability.

Brayton Purcell LLP's Commitment

Brayton Purcell LLP represents hundreds of artificial stone fabrication workers diagnosed with silicosis and related occupational diseases. While legal remedies remain available for those affected, prevention is paramount. Eliminating artificial stone slabs containing more than 1% crystalline silica is the most effective way to stop this crisis and prevent further loss of life.

