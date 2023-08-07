Brazil Tech Provider Qintess Boosts Stagwell's (STGW) Latin America Presence as New Global Affiliate Partner

Digital Transformation Partner Adds Market Capabilities in App Development, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Analytics

NEW YORK and SAO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, has added Qintess, a global technology company with deep roots in Brazil specializing in digital transformation, to its Global Affiliate Network of agency partners. Qintess brings its experience in digital business transformation with more than 2,000 clients from different sectors served in Latin America, the U.S. and EMEA, fusing together strategy, design innovation and technology expertise, with specialization in customer experience, agile automation, apps development, systems modernization, decision science, and data analytics. Qintess is the latest step Stagwell has taken to expand its presence in Latin America, including naming Sao Paulo the company's LATAM hub.

"Stagwell is very focused on expanding its operations in Brazil and Latin America, a point our Chairman and CEO Mark Penn reinforced at our regional summit in May," said Vinicius Reis, president, Stagwell Brazil. "This partnership with Qintess is another step forward for Stagwell's growth in LATAM – especially as it builds upon its digital transformation and emerging technologies capabilities – and the future we're looking for as a global player."

"We have innovative solutions to make marketing and advertising even more efficient and more compelling for our customers' businesses, and look forward to our partnership with Stagwell – another important step in our expansion strategy – to help bolster their clients' work in the region and beyond," said Nana Baffour, CEO & Chief Culture Officer, Qintess.

Qintess will benefit from Stagwell's 4,000+ global client relationships and agency presence worldwide, as well as the technology tools of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of proprietary SaaS technologies for marketers.

Qintess is the eighth company operating in Brazil and Latin America to join the Stagwell Affiliate program, which powers agile global solutions for clients, enhancing Stagwell's market presence with in-region resources and talent to support client goals. In less than two years, Stagwell has formed partnerships with nearly 80 affiliates in APAC, EMEA, LATAM and North America, extending Stagwell's global operational reach to 98 countries.

About Qintess
Qintess is a digital transformation specialist that combines strategy, design, and technology expertise to develop innovative solutions aligned with the best ESG practices. With a portfolio focused on customer experience, agile automation, apps development, systems modernization, decision science, and data analytics, Qintess solutions allow companies to operate quickly, flexibly, and sustainably, keeping up with the changes of a constantly evolving market. With approximately 3,000 employees, Qintess is present in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.  

