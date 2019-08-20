Brazilian Telcos Upgrade their B2B and B2C Offerings to Become One-stop ICT and Digital Solution Providers

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3p1

"The rising demand for vertical-specific solutions is creating huge opportunities for telcos that provide Big Data-, analytics-, and Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions," said Carina Gonçalves, Digital Transformation Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Meanwhile, an increasing number of enterprises are expected to adopt software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology as well as accelerate the migration of on-demand content toward cloud platforms."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Brazil's Total Telecommunications Services Market and the Impact of Mega Trends, Forecast to 2023, examines market trends relating to technology and consumer demands in the residential, SMB, and corporate end-user segments. It identifies the telecommunications services that present the highest growth opportunities from 2017 to 2023 and studies revenue distribution in the regions covered by Anatel. It analyzes the service segments of fixed telephony, mobile telephony, fixed broadband, data communications, and Pay TV.

"The upcoming 5G network technology roll-out will require extensive investments. It is crucial for companies to identify a high-level vision for 5G, followed by detailed strategic planning," noted Gonçalves. "Over the next three years, telcos will also invest in fiber and software-defined networking and network functions virtualization (SDN/NFV) to offer digital services in an efficient manner, and become more agile in responding to changing market and customer requirements."

Brazil will offer substantial revenue opportunities to telcos that:

Provide personalized services such as tailored advertisements and interactive viewing .

. Develop hybrid solutions, as they will enable the co-existence of linear and non-linear TV .

. Foster partnerships with key providers such as Cisco , Ericsson , and Huawei , which have expertise in sophisticated network technologies.

, , and , which have expertise in sophisticated network technologies. Have access to biometric technology and information over the internet through Biometric-as-a-Service .

. Manage mobile services by devising network migration plans. Planning for 5G can reduce uncertainty and future rework.

can reduce uncertainty and future rework. Roll out apps for mBanking , mAgriculture , mLearning , and mHealth .

, , , and . Adopt a broadband-centric business plan that leverages the advantages of existing network infrastructure.

Brazil's Total Telecommunications Services Market and the Impact of Mega Trends, Forecast to 2023 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Communication Services Growth Partnership Service program.

