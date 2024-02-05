BreachLock Announces Launch and Expansion of Product Portfolio for ASM, PTaaS, Automated Pentesting, and RTaaS

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, a global leader in PTaaS and penetration testing, is experiencing unprecedented growth and announced today the expansion of its cyber security product portfolio. BreachLock will offer human-delivered, AI-powered, and automated solutions to include Attack Surface Management for risk prioritization and exposure management, Penetration Testing as a Service for security control validation, and Automated Pentesting and Red Teaming as a Service for attack path validation.

Collectively, these security solutions provide enterprises with a realistic view of their full attack surface, going beyond the attacker's view of just common vulnerabilities and exposures to help determine how they will respond to an attack based on knowing actual risk driven by evidence-based context.

BreachLock aims to empower CISOs and provide small to large enterprises with a choice of flexible and versatile solutions to meet their business and security requirements, ensuring greater accuracy, speed, and scalability based on three distinct features.

The BreachLock Platform - AI-powered, machine-based technology embedded into the BreachLock Platform can analyze vast amounts of data in real time to identify vulnerability patterns and anomalies faster and more effectively, which would be impossible to detect solely with manual methods.





Evidence-based Context - AI-driven results provide deeper and more enriched contextual insights and actionable intelligence around the most exploitable points of interest by an attacker, providing a starting point based on evidence-based risk.





- AI-driven results provide deeper and more enriched contextual insights and actionable intelligence around the most exploitable points of interest by an attacker, providing a starting point based on evidence-based risk. Standardized Framework – A standardized built-in framework enabling more predictable, consistent, and accurate results allowing enterprises to establish genuine benchmarks to measure the progress of their security posture over time.

BreachLock will also introduce two additional products, SaaS Security Audit (SSA) and Cloud Security Audit (CSA), to provide security audits that ensure compliance for cloud-based services, applications, and data.

"The expansion of our product portfolio comes from recognizing that as the market grows and changes, BreachLock must continue to innovate at a more rapid speed to meet our customer needs. Offering our customers versatile and flexible solutions to meet their security requirements puts control back into the hands of security teams to choose what solution is right for them," commented Seemant Sehgal, CEO and founder of BreachLock.

"In addition, having conducted hundreds of thousands of penetration tests, ASM scans, and automated testing for customers across different industries, our AI-driven data contains comprehensive intelligence on vulnerabilities, exploits, threats, and remediation best practices to make real-time inferences or intelligent decisions regarding security testing results."

Committed to providing innovative solutions to empower CISOs and their security teams, BreachLock's product portfolio is centered around ensuring that enterprises know their actual risk. BreachLock goes beyond the simple attacker's view of common vulnerabilities and exposures to offer evidence-based solutions for ASM, PTaaS, Automated Pentesting, and RTaaS, seamlessly combined into one platform.

