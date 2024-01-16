BreachLock Announces Technology Partnership with CheckRed Security to Secure Your Entire Cloud

Just-announced technology partnership to accelerate growth for SSPM and CSPM in a unified platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, Inc., a global cyber security leader in PTaaS, Attack Surface Management, and Automated Pentesting and Red Teaming, announced today its partnership with CheckRed Security to provide continuous validation and security posture management for cloud environments and critical SaaS business applications.

"This partnership represents a global initiative that aligns with BreachLock's strategic vision and investment to better serve our customers to secure complex SaaS and cloud environments," commented BreachLock's CEO and founder, Seemant Sehgal.

CSPM and SSPM are now the default delivery models due to the growing complexity of SaaS ecosystems and the increasing reliance on the cloud as organizations around the globe continue to scale up digital transformation to improve business operations and gain a competitive advantage.

Many organizations don't extend their SaaS and cloud security programs beyond configuration management, which puts SaaS applications and data in the cloud at risk. However, security breaches within these environments are often a direct result of misconfigurations leading to a loss of sensitive and critical data and customer trust.

"We're excited to partner with Breachlock, a premier technology service provider," stated Pat Clawson, CEO at CheckRed. "Their proven track record of delivering exceptional service aligns seamlessly with our mission, reinforcing our confidence in this collaboration."

When organizations think of their overall attack surface, SaaS apps and their SaaS-to-SaaS connections to the cloud are one of the biggest blind spots. BreachLock CSPM and SSPM will allow customers to defend and secure their off-premises data that exists within AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure as well as data within SaaS applications.

About BreachLock

BreachLock Cyber Security Validation and Exposure Management seamlessly combines versatile and flexible solutions for continuous testing of security defenses to prevent attacks. Human-delivered, AI-powered, and automated solutions for PTaaS, Attack Surface Management, and Automated Pentesting and Red Teaming accelerate vulnerability prioritization and remediation accuracy across the attack surface.

About CheckRed Security

CheckRed is a unified security and compliance solution providing full cloud posture coverage (SaaS, IaaS, PaaS) over all major cloud providers and critical SaaS business applications. With an emphasis on simplicity, complete visibility, scanning & alerting capabilities, and efficient remediation workflows, CheckRed makes it easier for companies to protect their environments so they can focus on what matters most: growing their business.

CONTACT: Megan Charrois, [email protected]

SOURCE BreachLock