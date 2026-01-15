BreachLock Expands Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) to Web Applications

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock , a global leader in offensive security, today announced that its Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) solution now supports autonomous red teaming at the application layer, expanding beyond its initial network-layer capabilities introduced in early 2025.

BreachLock AEV's generative AI-powered autonomous red teaming engine can now emulate real-world attacker behavior at the application layer, capturing how adversaries think, pivot, and chain exploits. AEV continuously validates exploitable weaknesses in applications, including cross-site scripting (XSS), code injection flaws, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, business logic flaws, and complex exploit paths.

BreachLock AEV goes beyond simply identifying theoretical risks and validates their real-world exploitability and business impact. These deep contextual insights help enterprise security teams scale their coverage and reduce critical risks faster with a sharper focus on remediating the validated risks that pose the greatest threat to their organization.

"Security teams don't need more tools—they need better outcomes," Seemant Sehgal, Founder & CEO of BreachLock, said. "With agentic autonomous penetration testing for web applications, we're pushing the boundaries of what offensive security can do by continuously thinking, adapting, and validating risk the way real attackers do. This is a fundamental shift in how organizations measure and improve their security posture," he added.

BreachLock AEV includes an interactive, real-time attack path visualization feature, allowing users to see where their defenses pass and fail across the attack chain. Users can also download detailed, MITRE ATT&CK-aligned PDF reports directly from the BreachLock Unified Platform, making it easier to communicate findings, prioritize remediation, and demonstrate compliance.

About BreachLock

BreachLock is a global leader in offensive security, delivering scalable and continuous security testing. Trusted by global enterprises, BreachLock provides human-led and AI-powered Attack Surface Management, Penetration Testing as a Service ( PTaaS ), Red Teaming, and Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) solutions that help security teams stay ahead of adversaries.

With a mission to make proactive security the new standard, BreachLock is shaping the future of cybersecurity through automation, data-driven intelligence, and expert-driven execution.

