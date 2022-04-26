BreachLock expands its Leadership Team after raising Seed Funding. Former Gartner Analyst joins Leadership Team Tweet this

With this, BreachLock continues to strengthen and expand its footprint in the enterprise market across the US, UK, and EU.

BreachLock leverages its proprietary Human augmented Artificial Intelligence platform to deliver Fast and Comprehensive Pen Tests at Scale. BreachLock uses A.I. to scale in-house Pen Testers & not to eliminate them from the value chain. This innovative approach results in lower lead times, faster time to value, unified workflow, and evidence backed reports.

"Prateek comes with a value-creation mindset and has a deep understanding of cybersecurity market & Juriaan with his entrepreneurial background adds a thorough understanding of the challenges faced by businesses in the European region. BreachLock is honoured to attract such great talent to further its mission.", says Seemant Sehgal, CEO & Founder, BreachLock.

BreachLock since its inception in 2019, has been working on a mission to enable real risk visibility at the board level by performing continuous security validation and providing strategic recommendations to improve their security posture.

"As a former Gartner Analyst, I have always been a big proponent of reducing risk in real vs risk on paper to building a strong cybersecurity foundation and gaining customers' trust for businesses, joining BreachLock is giving me an opportunity to assist enterprise customers in getting true visibility of their security posture in a single pane of glass," said Prateek Bhajanka.

"As a former entrepreneur, I believe in understanding customers' problems and offering effective solutions. With cyber-attacks becoming an existential risk to businesses, I am excited to join BreachLock in this mission to make this world a safer and secured place to live in," says Juriaan Karsten.

About BreachLock

BreachLock is the world's first Human Augmented AI-powered, SaaS-delivered PTaaS. The platform assists enterprise clients with Penetration Testing with the use of A.I., Automation and in-house PenTesters.. The SaaS platform enables integration across Security, IT operations tools in the ecosystem to unify the workflow for operational effectiveness and efficiency.

