BreachLock Mentioned in New 'Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security' Report for Exposure Management

News provided by

BreachLock

31 Oct, 2023, 13:15 ET

BreachLock has been mentioned in 'Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security' Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, a global leader in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), penetration testing services, and EASM, is honored to be mentioned again by Gartner Research in its 2023 'Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security' report for two of the technologies that are advancing exposure management programs.

The 'Gartner® Emerging Technologies Impact Radar: Security' report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the latest developments in the cybersecurity world and highlights the emerging technologies and services helping to make a significant impact in helping organizations build and strengthen cyber resilience.

BreachLock's inclusion in this report follows its representation as a sample vendor in four other 2023 reports from Gartner, including being named a sample vendor in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Application Security, Gartner® Hype Cycle for Security Operations, and Gartner® Hype Cycle for XaaS.

"We're thrilled to be mentioned by Gartner® in the new 'Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security' report," said Seemant Sehgal, CEO and Founder of BreachLock. "This report underscores the urgent need for a strong exposure management program and the prominent roles that PTaaS and EASM play in advancing exposure management capabilities for enterprises," Sehgal adds. "BreachLock maintains a strong customer focus as we continue innovating our PTaaS and EASM solutions to help our clients manage risk exposure and prioritization and shift from threat management to exposure management to be more proactive in addressing cyber threats."

BreachLock currently offers automated, AI-powered, and human-delivered pentesting solutions that deliver predictable, consistent, and more accurate results in real-time, every time by leveraging its AI, machine-based technology.

About BreachLock
BreachLock is a global leader in PTaaS and penetration testing services. BreachLock offers automated, AI-powered, and human-delivered solutions in one integrated platform based on a standardized built-in framework that enables consistent and regular benchmarks of attack tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), security controls, and processes to deliver enhanced predictability, consistency, and accurate results in real-time, every time.

CONTACT: Megan Charrois, megan.c@breachlock.com

SOURCE BreachLock

Also from this source

BreachLock Named 'Most Innovative in Penetration Testing' in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

BreachLock Named 'Most Innovative in Penetration Testing' in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

BreachLock is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the 'Most Innovative in Penetration Testing' award by Cyber Defense Magazine for ...
BreachLock Named "Pentesting Solution Provider Of The Year" in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

BreachLock Named "Pentesting Solution Provider Of The Year" in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

BreachLock today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Pentesting Solution Provider of the Year" award in the 2023 CyberSecurity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.