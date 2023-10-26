BreachLock Named 'Most Innovative in Penetration Testing' in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

BreachLock Named 'Most Innovative in Penetration Testing' in Cyber Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec Awards for 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the 'Most Innovative in Penetration Testing' award by Cyber Defense Magazine for 2023.

BreachLock is a global leader in cybersecurity most prominently known for its innovative Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) model that offers automated, AI-powered, and human-delivered pentesting solutions and delivers predictable, consistent, and accurate results in real-time, every time. BreachLock's AI, machine-based technology enables BreachLock to test for more vulnerabilities in less time and ensure zero false positives, making it 50% faster and more cost effective than traditional providers.

"It's an honor to be recognized as the 'Most Innovative in Penetration Testing' among this year's Top InfoSec Innovators," said Seemant Sehgal, BreachLock's founder & CEO. "BreachLock is relentlessly focused on making penetration testing as scalable, fast, and accurate as possible to help our clients mitigate cyber risk and prevent breaches before they happen," Sehgal added. "Helping our clients stay ahead of evolving cyber threats by helping streamline their security testing programs is what inspires our PTaaS innovations."

"BreachLock embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year honoring cybersecurity innovators with its Annual InfoSec Awards. The winners were selected by a prestigious judging panel of cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers, and market makers.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About BreachLock

BreachLock is a global leader in PTaaS and penetration testing services. BreachLock offers automated, AI-powered, and human-delivered solutions in one integrated platform based on a standardized built-in framework that enables consistent and regular benchmarks of attack tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), security controls, and processes to deliver enhanced predictability, consistency, and accurate results in real-time, every time.

