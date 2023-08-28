BreachLock Penetration Testing Intelligence Report 2023 Reveals Critical Insights from Thousands of Penetration Tests

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, the global leader in Penetration Testing Services, announces the release of its highly anticipated 2023 BreachLock Penetration Testing Intelligence Report.

This comprehensive report reveals an in-depth look at the state of penetration testing with critical security insights across applications, APIs, networks, cloud, DevOps, and IoT as well as key industries and geographies.  This includes an analysis of the most exploited OWASP Top 10 categories by industry and asset-specific vulnerabilities.

The 2023 report is based upon 3000 penetration tests conducted over 12 months between 2022 and 2023 by BreachLock's certified penetration testers and security researchers. The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the findings that impact business-critical systems from BreachLock's data-rich Pentesting as a Service (PTaaS).

Upon today's release of this report, BreachLock's Founder and CEO, Seemant Sehgal, stated, "BreachLock's 2023 Penetration Testing Intelligence Report reflects our commitment to giving back to the cybersecurity community by empowering CISOs and cybersecurity professionals to elevate their defense strategies." Sehgal added, "We have one common enemy – cybercriminals. Our goal is to enable leaders and defenders with data-driven intelligence that helps them get ahead of their most critical and common cyber threats and emerging risks based on those assets and security controls that are most vulnerable."

The report's key findings include the growing significance of security control testing, the evolving need for penetration testing tools and services, and the challenges faced by highly regulated industries in implementing effective security and compliance measures.

To learn more about BreachLock's automated, AI-driven, and human-delivered Pentesting as a Service (PTaaS) and full-stack penetration testing, visit www.breachlock.com.

About BreachLock
BreachLock® is a global leader in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) and fully automated, AI-enabled, and human-delivered solutions integrated into one seamless platform. A standardized built-in framework driven by AI enables consistent and regular benchmarks of attack techniques, security controls, and processes, accelerating pentesting by 50% and cutting TCO in half compared to alternatives and traditional pentesting. With BreachLock, customers can improve their security validation process with enhanced predictability, consistency, and more accurate results in real-time, every time.

Compliance requirements we can help customers meet: PCI DSS pentesting, HIPAA penetration testing, GDPR testing, NIST CSF, SOC 2 with third-party vendor security pentesting.

