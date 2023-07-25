BreachLock Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations and XaaS Reports

BreachLock has been recognized as a sample vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports for Security Operations and Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for XaaS, respectively

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, the global leader in Penetration Testing Services, is honored to be recognized again by Gartner Research in two cyber security reports: the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ report for Security Operations, 2023, and the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ report for XaaS, 2023, respectively.

"We're thrilled to receive recognition from Gartner® in their 2023 Hype Cycle™ reports on Security Operations and XaaS," said Seemant Sehgal, CEO and Founder of BreachLock. "Our inclusion in these reports highlights BreachLock's commitment to advancing security validation for our clients with cutting-edge technology and expert insights," expressed Sehgal.

"The marketplace is now saturated with companies claiming to offer 'PTaaS,' but many fall short. Thanks to our proven hybrid approach, BreachLock has been a recognized vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle reports for Security Operations in 2021, 2022, and now in 2023," explained Sehgal.

BreachLock provides third-party pentesting delivered in half the time at half the cost of other alternatives. Clients seeking comprehensive testing services for Security Operations and for Gartner's new category, XaaS (Everything as a Service), can choose BreachLock's flagship PTaaS offering. With BreachLock, clients receive a fully loaded cloud portal complete with API ticketing integrations, customer support, easy-to-export reports, retesting benefits, and more.

"We're dedicated to client success by combining industry methodologies and human-led innovation to deliver an exceptional pentesting as-a-service experience," said Sehgal.

BreachLock offers full stack pentesting services led by 100% in-house, certified pen testers enabled with AI and advanced automation to conduct pentesting at scale. Since 2018, BreachLock has been a trusted PTaaS supplier, earning exceptional customer satisfaction rates, industry recognitions, and cybersecurity awards.

About BreachLock
BreachLock® is a global leader in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) and cyber security testing by combining the power of human hackers, AI, and automation. With its cloud-native platform engineered for comprehensive security validation and testing, BreachLock helps organizations accelerate pentesting by 50% and reduce TCO by 50% compared to alternative solutions and traditional pentesting. BreachLock helps clients improve security maturity, meet compliance requirements (i.e., PCI DSSHIPAA, GDPR, NIST CSFSOC 2), and conduct third-party security pentesting. Learn more at www.breachlock.com.

