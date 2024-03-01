Bread Improvers Market worth $1.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bread Improvers Market valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2023, highlights a remarkable growth projection, anticipated to escalate to USD 1.9 Billion by 2028, indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. According to the USDA Report on Food Processing Ingredients published in March 2021, the sales of bakery products experienced an increase of 7% to reach an impressive U.S. $1.2 billion in 2020. This growth coincided with a significant rise in consumer expenditure on bread and cereals, which reached U.S. $206.9 per capita, marking an 8.3% increase from the previous year (2019). Alongside this upward trajectory in the bakery sector, the demand for bread improvers has also seen a corresponding increase. As bakery manufacturers strive to meet consumer expectations for high-quality, flavorful, and longer-lasting bread products, the use of bread improvers has become increasingly prevalent. By enhancing the texture, volume, and shelf life of bread, bread improvers play a crucial role in ensuring consistent product quality and meeting consumer preferences.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=29099697

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bread Improvers Market"

964 – Tables

66 – Figures

567 – Pages

The enzymes segment is the fastest-growing market in the upcoming forecast period.

Enzymes have become a pervasive ingredient group in various types of bread, playing a crucial role in the modern bread-making process. Despite evolving regulatory standards, enzymes remain indispensable processing aids in the baking industry. Their functional versatility, clean label attributes, capacity to streamline processes, and cost-saving benefits underscore their essential role in bakery products. A significant advantage of enzymes is their natural occurrence in common bakery ingredients such as wheat and soy flour. Additionally, since enzymes are typically deactivated by the high temperatures of the baking process, their use enables bakers to achieve a desirable clean label image for their products.

As mentioned in the Baking Europe Spring 2020 Report, the EU compiles a comprehensive list of permitted enzymes, this regulation will likely have far-reaching implications for bakery manufacturers operating within the region. The report also mentions that the significance of enzymes is poised to grow further in the region as consumers increasingly seek natural products devoid of synthetic additives. As consumer demand for consistently high-quality, flavorful, and visually appealing baked goods with extended shelf lives persists, enzymes will remain integral to the bakery industry. Thus, the potential implementation of specific EU legislation regarding the use of enzymes in food production signals a significant development for the baking industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=29099697

Europe acquires a dominant position within the bread improvers market throughout the forecast period.

According to the Federation of Bakers (UK), Bread consumption patterns vary significantly across the EU, with the majority of countries averaging a consumption of 50 kg of bread per person per year. The market structure across Europe exhibits diversity. For instance, in the UK, the industrial sector represents 80% of production, while it accounts for 40% in Germany, 35% in France, approximately 81% in the Netherlands, and 19% in Spain. Moreover, bread consumption remains steady in Western Europe, although it differs significantly from country to country. Germans and Austrians lead in bread consumption, averaging around 80 kg per year, while the UK and Ireland have the lowest annual consumption, with less than 50 kg. The widespread consumption of bread across the European region indicates a substantial market for bread and related products, creating a significant demand for technologies and solutions that can enhance the quality, texture, and shelf life of bread.

As mentioned in the Baking Europe 2020 Report, the majority of bread consumed in Europe is currently manufactured by large-scale plant bakeries, which produce bread and other baked goods on an industrial level. These facilities utilize machinery, technology, and scientific advancements to their fullest extent in automated bread-making processes that aim to meet consumer demands for quality, consistency, convenience, and affordability. Thus, bread improvers play a crucial role by providing bakery manufacturers with the tools and formulations needed to optimize their production processes and meet the evolving demands of consumers. By incorporating bread improvers into their operations, large-scale plant bakeries can enhance the quality and consistency of their bread products, thereby maintaining competitiveness in the market and satisfying consumer expectations.

Prominent industry players, including Puratos (Belgium), Corbion (Netherlands), AB Mauri (US), Lesaffre (France), DSM (Netherlands), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), Bakels Worldwide (Switzerland), Oy Karl Fazer Ab. (Finland), wield substantial influence in the bread improvers market. These entities boast robust manufacturing facilities and well-established distribution networks across pivotal regions such as North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific, ensuring a widespread presence and accessibility of their products.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=29099697

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Bakery Premixes Market by Type (Complete Mix, Dough-Base Mix, Dough Concentrates), Application (Bread Products, Bakery Products), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028

Baking Ingredients Market by Type (Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powders & Mixes, Oil, Fats & Shortenings, Starch, Colors & Flavors, Preservatives, Fibers), Application (Bread and Sweet Bakery), and Region - Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/bread-improver-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/bread-improver.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets