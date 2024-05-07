Bread Maker Market, 37% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bread maker market size is estimated to grow by USD 228.62 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market - Download a FREE Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bread Maker Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Product (Automatic bread maker and Regular bread maker) Key Companies Covered AGARO, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Breville Pty Ltd, Cuisinart, DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l., Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., JVCKENWOOD Corp., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd., NESCO, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SANA PRODUCTS LTD., SEB SA Co., Sharp Corp., Siroca Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Zojirushi Corp. Regions Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

Europe North America South America APAC Middle East & Africa

1. Europe - Europe is estimated to contribute 37%. to the growth of the global market. The Bread Maker Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. Europe holds the largest share of the global market and is expected to maintain this position in the future. The increasing consumption of bread in European countries is the main driver of market growth.

Furthermore, the introduction of multifunctional products in the home appliance sector is contributing to market development. Demand for advanced products is increasing, leading to higher prices for manufacturers. To meet consumer demands, more vendors are offering multifunctional bread makers, which is boosting the local market.

The region's urban population growth and high per capita income also play a significant role in market expansion. With higher spending power, consumers are more likely to purchase advanced small home appliances like bread makers. Moreover, the increasing number of consumer engagement programs by bread maker manufacturers and widespread internet usage are helping vendors reach more customers, thereby fueling market growth in Europe .

For more insights on Europe's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries - Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Automatic bread maker

2.2 Regular bread maker Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline segment's market share will see significant growth in the forecast period. This includes sales through specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores. Vendors are partnering with regional retail organizations to boost sales through offline channels. They also maintain strategic partnerships with reputable appliance retailers. In 2017, the offline segment was valued at USD 320.38 million, steadily growing until 2021.

Specialty stores, also known as electronic and specialty retailers (EASRs), offer various product lines and brands. With more retailers opening their own stores, vendors have greater flexibility in budgeting for brand development, marketing, advertising, and IT support.

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores are major revenue contributors, providing a range of products at competitive prices. Department stores offer competitive pricing and allow thorough product assessment before purchase, with factors like convenience, extensive stock-keeping units (SKUs), and brand variety driving market segment growth.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Research Analysis

The bread maker market is bustling with demand from small-scale bakeries, family users, and food processing industries. With a focus on simplicity, these electrical appliances cater to working women and dual-working families, offering user-friendly interfaces and fully automatic operation. From horizontal to vertical loaves, these machines churn out home-baked products effortlessly, utilizing timers and digitalization for precision.

Meeting the needs of the working population, bread makers produce gluten-free and preservative-free options, including whole meal loaves and specialty bread. With a simple design, these machines cater to the gluten-intolerant population, offering semi-automatic counterparts for added convenience. From households to commercial places like bakeries, cafes, restaurants, and hotels, these appliances are indispensable.

The market also sees growth in online portals and ecommerce, connecting consumers with electric counter appliances for on-the-go products. Smart appliances with wireless connectivity are gaining popularity, enabling remote operation and monitoring. Whether sourced from local dealers or traditional retailers, bread makers satisfy the demand for convenient and nutritious home-baked goods in today's fast-paced world.

Market Overview

Looking to start your own small bakery or upgrade your current operation? Our bread maker market offers a range of electrical equipment perfect for your needs. From small ovens to ingredient dispensers, we have everything you need to streamline your bread-making process. Our high-end models feature electric counter appliances and timers for precision baking.

Whether you're making traditional bread, gluten-free options, or specialty items like brioche and pizza dough, our bread-making machines have you covered. Say goodbye to preservatives with our all-natural ingredients like yeast, nuts, and jam. With options for horizontal or vertical loaves, you can cater to your customers' preferences. Plus, with online shopping available, stocking your bakery has never been easier. Upgrade your cooking equipment today and join the working class of successful bakers.

Start exploring market insights by Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio