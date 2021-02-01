Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky(R) Announces 2021 World Tour to Advance Global Gender Diversity and Shape A Better World

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that it will kick off the 2021 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women on March 2, 2021 with a North America (Virtual) Edition focused on tangible actions to advance racial equality and integrated strategies to drive business impact via greater gender equality & inclusion in the workplace. Coca-Cola, Kroger Health, Bureau Veritas and BSB Group International will lead as early sponsors for the 2021 North America Edition. The 2021 World tour will have editions across the world including ones in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia New Zealand (ANZ), the Middle East and the annual world edition out of Singapore to share best practices on leadership, diversity, equality & inclusion and success.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the Training pillar of MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – the HORP global initiative that leverages a three pillar approach – Training, Talent and Transformation to shape a better world via better diversity & inclusion, better leadership and better business. Mission 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD focuses on quintupling the number of female CEOs (from 14 to 70) in the worlds 500 largest companies by 2029 and doubling the number of male CEOs actually investing in diversity and inclusion.

Bob McDonald, 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and former Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company and member of the Mission 2029 Global Advisory Council commented, "This is an important development in the mission for global gender diversity & inclusion at the very highest levels of leadership. Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens .We believe that by accelerating gender diversity at the world's largest companies first through MISSION 2029 for a BETTER WORLD we can change the trajectory of global business for the better and influence a more sustainable, better world."

Christina Ruggiero, President of Operations, Central Zone of North America, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity & Inclusion is at the heart of our business and we have seen great contributions to our business and organization via gender diversity. We aim to mirror the rich diversity of the marketplace we serve and be recognized for our leadership in Diversity, Inclusion and Fairness in all aspects of our business. Our business is honoured to be a World sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky ® since 2018 (and a founder sponsor since 2015). The summit gives participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America shared, "Diversity is critical to our business success. Bureau Veritas is committed to driving innovation and providing best of class service in testing, inspection, and certification to communities around the world. We understand that the only way to achieve these goals is through a workforce with diverse perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds. Bureau Veritas is dedicated to gender equality and recognizes the unique contributions that diversity brings and how it enriches our business. We are delighted to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® for the 2021 North America Edition of the summit and are excited to be leading at this virtual forum which brings together dynamic cross-industry voices and knowledge."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd and author of the book Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit, " Break the ceiling touch the sky® has already inspired and enabled over 15000 women leaders globally to success since 2014 via the sharing and learning of best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success amongst the world's best companies. . Our cross-industry forum focuses on continuous learning and the 2021 tour will be supported by a team of over 250 carefully chosen C-Suite speakers and attended by over 300 global Companies through the year. We encourage Companies to lead and leverage this cross-industry, C-Suite knowledge at Break the ceiling touch the sky® to accelerate their growth and impact during these VUCA times."

Sponsor partnership programs for all Editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky® are now open. Registration for the 2021 North America Edition is now open. For details visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com. For sponsor partnerships, please email [email protected].

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a Singapore headquartered business organization offering services in the areas of Talent (Dream Job International® - the executive search vertical focused on C-Suite leaders and diversity talent); Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women and customized in house training for organizations year-round) and Transformation (CEOSmith® - the reputation, executive coaching and business advisory services for the C-Suite).

MEDIA AND CUSTOMER INQUIRIES:

Anthony A. Rose at [email protected]

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.houseofroseprofessional.com

