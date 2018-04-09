Breakfast Cereal Market Worth $54.31 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 4.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Surging demand for on-the-go breakfast options such as biscuits and cereal bars is anticipated to stoke market growth. Besides this, expanding base of health-conscious consumers and rising purchasing power are estimated to provide a fillip to the market. In recent times, a large number of consumers are focused on reducing calorie intake by cutting down their portion sizes and replacing traditional breakfast options with breakfast cereals. Moreover, rise in vegetarianism is influencing the market positively.

With increasing demand for breakfast cereals, manufacturers are adopting newer technologies and equipment to enhance shelf life of products. Innovative enzyme technologies and bioprocessing coupled with high-pressure processing technology are being utilized to improve the overall safety, quality, and nutritional traits of oats-based foods.

Consciousness among people to consume healthy products, mostly in western countries, plays a vital role in generating demand. Rising awareness among people in emerging economies regarding health benefits associated with breakfast cereals is poised to create ample opportunities for new market entrants.

Breakfast cereals are distributed across the globe through three primary channels including supermarkets, convenience stores, and e-commerce. Supermarkets dominated the market in 2016 and held over 51.0% of the overall revenue. They offer tremendous benefits such as wide display, huge product lines, attractive product pricing, product promotions, and replacement options.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Breakfast Cereal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (RTE, Hot Cereal), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket, E-Commerce, Convenience Store), By Region, Vendor Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/breakfast-cereals-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Global sales of breakfast cereals are projected to reach 9.5 million tons by 2025 and exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period

In terms of revenue, the ready to eat cereals segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

Supermarket distribution channel dominated the global market with a share of over 50% in 2016. E-commerce distribution channels are increasingly attaining attention in emerging economies owing to rising penetration of internet and mobile phones

Asia Pacific is likely to experience the highest CAGR of 7.0% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Surging demand for breakfast cereals in the region can be attributed to rising geriatric population in Japan , China and Singapore and increasing disposable income and improving healthcare infrastructure in China , India , and Malaysia

is likely to experience the highest CAGR of 7.0% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Surging demand for breakfast cereals in the region can be attributed to rising geriatric population in , and and increasing disposable income and improving healthcare infrastructure in , , and The market is highly competitive with presence of established market players such as B&G Foods, Inc.; Marico Limited; Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.; Bagrrys India Limited; and PepsiCo, Inc.

The Kellogg Company, Nestle SA, and Cereal Partners Worldwide, which is a joint venture between Nestle CPW and General Mills Inc ., are working into a collaborative agreement along with the Australian Government and other public health groups to promote incorporation of healthy and nutritious food into diets of Australians.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Vitamin D Market - Regulating blood circulation in the body and including proper thyroid function are favorable factors driving the growth in vitamin D market.

Regulating blood circulation in the body and including proper thyroid function are favorable factors driving the growth in vitamin D market. Gluten-Free Products Market - The global gluten-free products market size was valued at USD 14.94 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2025.

The global gluten-free products market size was valued at in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2025. Fructose Market - The global fructose market size was estimated at USD 3.80 billion in 2016.

The global fructose market size was estimated at in 2016. Pea Protein Market - The global pea protein market size was estimated at USD 73.4 million in 2016.

Grand View Research has segmented the global breakfast cereal report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Breakfast Cereal Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Ready-to-eat (RTE) Hot cereals

Breakfast Cereal Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Supermarket Convenience Stores E-Commerce Others

Breakfast Cereal Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe U.K. Germany France Asia Pacific China India Australia Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/food-and-beverages

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.