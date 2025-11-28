Breaking: A New 7200W Power Station Hits US Market - FOSSiBOT F7200 Now Available

News provided by

FOSSiBOT

Nov 28, 2025, 09:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOSSiBOT proudly announces the U.S. launch of the FOSSiBOT F7200, a next-generation portable power station engineered to deliver industrial-grade energy for both home and outdoor use. As only the second 7200W industrial portable power station to enter the American market, the F7200 redefines high-capacity performance with modular expandability and intelligent energy management, offering a reliable power solution during blackouts, storms, or off-grid adventures.

Continue Reading
FOSSiBOT F7200
FOSSiBOT F7200

Unmatched Power and Expandability
Equipped with a 5222.4Wh base capacity—expandable up to 15.67kWh with two optional FOSSiBOT FB5222 battery packs—the F7200 delivers a robust 7200W of continuous AC output and supports 12V0/240V dual voltage. Whether supporting critical home appliances during an outage, powering an RV expedition, or running tools at a remote job site, this system ensures that users never run out of power.

Smart Energy That Saves
Through the intuitive FOSSiBOT App, users gain real-time insight into their energy consumption, customize charging schedules, and optimize solar intake. With a smart algorithm that prioritizes solar input, the F7200 helps households slash energy costs by $1,000+ per year, moving families closer to true energy independence.

Rapid and Versatile Charging
The F7200 supports multiple charging inputs, including:

  • Adjustable AC charging (600W–3000W)
  • High Volt & Low Volt solar input (120–450V, up to 2500W, 12V-55V,1200W)
  • Hybrid AC + Solar charging, delivering up to 5200W and a full recharge in just 1.5 hours

The system intelligently prioritizes solar energy to minimize grid dependence and support sustainable use.

Safety Engineered for Peace of Mind
Constructed with EVE-brand LiFePO₄ battery and a comprehensive 9-layer protection system, the F7200 incorporates an advanced Battery Management System (BMS). A UPS-grade switching function ensures backup power activation within 10ms, keeping essential devices running safely through unexpected outages.

Always Ready, Anytime
Thanks to an ultra-low self-discharge rate, the F7200 retains 96.8% of its charge after three months of storage—making it an ideal, always-ready power source for emergencies and seasonal use.

Pricing and Availability
The FOSSiBOT F7200 is now available at a recommended retail price of $2,999. The FB5222 expansion battery retails for $1,999. The product is available through the Black Friday and debut launch campaign on the FOSSiBOT official website.

U.S. customers can use promo code: PRF72 at checkout for F7200 exclusive savings.

SOURCE FOSSiBOT

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Premium Features, Budget Price: Don't Miss the Fossibot S3 Pro's Dual-Screen AMOLED Debut

Premium Features, Budget Price: Don't Miss the Fossibot S3 Pro's Dual-Screen AMOLED Debut

Following a successful showcase at CES, the highly anticipated Fossibot S3 Pro is set for its global launch! This smartphone, which has garnered...
LIVE from CES 2025: FOSSiBOT Unveils Disruptive Energy Storage and Rugged Smartphones

LIVE from CES 2025: FOSSiBOT Unveils Disruptive Energy Storage and Rugged Smartphones

CES 2025 is in full swing in Las Vegas, and FOSSiBOT, a rising star in portable power and rugged devices, is making waves with its latest innovations....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics