LIVE from CES 2025: FOSSiBOT Unveils Disruptive Energy Storage and Rugged Smartphones

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2025 is in full swing in Las Vegas, and FOSSiBOT, a rising star in portable power and rugged devices, is making waves with its latest innovations. A standout product is their high-capacity 5kWh home energy storage system, poised to revolutionize the home energy landscape and redefine industry standards.

CES 2025 Floor: FOSSiBOT's 7200W Home Energy System Steals the Show

FOSSiBOT is showcasing a powerful 7200W home energy storage system with a substantial 5kWh capacity at CES 2025. Designed to provide reliable backup power, reduce reliance on the traditional grid, and even enable energy self-sufficiency, this system is drawing crowds at the global tech event.

The Significance of 7200W and 5kWh:

7200W Power: This robust output can simultaneously power high-demand appliances like air conditioners, induction cooktops, and electric water heaters, ensuring essential needs are met during power outages. This is a significant power level for the home energy market.

This robust output can simultaneously power high-demand appliances like air conditioners, induction cooktops, and electric water heaters, ensuring essential needs are met during power outages. This is a significant power level for the home energy market. 5kWh Capacity: This is a key differentiator. In a market dominated by 1-3kWh systems, 5kWh offers significantly extended runtime. For instance, it can power a 90W refrigerator for over 55 hours or a 700W air conditioner for over 7 hours. This capacity sets a new benchmark for home energy storage.

Looking Ahead: FOSSiBOT Developing Balcony Solar Solutions

According to FOSSiBOT, the company is actively developing integrated balcony solar solutions designed to enable users to harvest and store solar energy for greater energy independence. While not on display at CES, FOSSiBOT states this technology is a key focus for future development.

FOSSiBOT's existing portable power station lineup is also on display, including the F1200 (emphasizing portability), the F2400 (offering increased capacity and higher output), and the flagship F3600 Pro (with advanced features and expandability), showcasing the company's expertise in portable energy solutions and laying the groundwork for its expansion into the home energy market.

Smartphone Highlights at CES 2025: The S3 Pro Makes a Splash

In the smartphone arena, the recently launched S3 Pro, featuring a vibrant AMOLED display, is making a strong impression at CES 2025, offering attendees a premium visual experience. The unique rear display is also attracting considerable attention. The S3 Pro is available at a competitive price on the FOSSiBOT website.

Existing models like the F106 Pro (combining a large speaker with a 3W camping light) and the F109 (a 5G rugged phone) are also garnering attention at CES 2025 for their reliable performance and distinct features.

The Upcoming F112 Pro: Style Meets Ruggedness Takes Center Stage at CES 2025

The highly anticipated F112 Pro has made its official debut at CES 2025. Blending portability, ruggedness, and stylish design, it features a 6.88-inch HD+ waterdrop display and multiple color options, quickly becoming a focal point on the show floor.

CES 2025: FOSSiBOT Showcases Innovation and Seeks Partnerships

FOSSiBOT's presence at CES 2025 underscores its commitment to innovation in both the energy storage and smartphone sectors, as the company actively seeks partnerships with global retailers, distributors, and resellers.

FOSSiBOT's showing at CES 2025 is impressive, and its 5kWh home energy system and new smartphones are poised to make a significant impact on the market.

