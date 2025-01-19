Premium Features, Budget Price: Don't Miss the Fossibot S3 Pro's Dual-Screen AMOLED Debut

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful showcase at CES, the highly anticipated Fossibot S3 Pro is set for its global launch! This smartphone, which has garnered significant attention for its unique dual-screen design and exceptional value, will be available on AliExpress starting January 20th for a limited-time price of just $139.99. The S3 Pro received positive feedback at CES, with many attendees expressing strong interest in its 2K AMOLED curved display and innovative rear screen.

The most striking feature of the S3 Pro is its dual-screen setup. The front boasts a vibrant 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED curved display. This main display offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (2K), a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 394ppi, ensuring sharp details, vivid colors, and deep blacks. The curved edges enhance the immersive viewing experience, making it a joy for watching videos, playing games, or browsing the web. In fact, this is the same high-quality panel found in the Huawei Nova 10, a detail that speaks volumes about its visual capabilities.

What makes this AMOLED technology so impressive? Unlike traditional LCDs that rely on a backlight, AMOLEDs use self-emissive pixels. Each pixel generates its own light, resulting in several advantages: thinner and lighter devices due to the absence of a bulky backlight, significantly reduced power consumption (especially with dark content), leading to longer battery life, and superior contrast ratios with truly deep blacks. AMOLEDs also offer faster response times for smoother motion and excellent outdoor visibility thanks to higher peak brightness. The S3 Pro's main display boasts a typical brightness of 500 nits and a peak brightness of 800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM).

Adding to the unique design is a 1.09-inch circular rear display. This secondary screen can display essential information like time, date, and notifications, allowing for quick glances without activating the main display. This clever addition adds a touch of personalization and enhances the overall user experience.

Beyond the dual displays, the S3 Pro offers a solid set of specifications. Powering the device is the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, an octa-core chip built on a 12nm process, providing a good balance of performance and efficiency for everyday tasks and light gaming. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded up to 20GB using memory extension technology. This, combined with 128GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), should provide ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

For photography, the S3 Pro features a 64MP main rear camera and a 2MP macro lens, along with an 8MP front-facing camera. Fossibot has focused on optimizing the camera software to deliver impressive image quality in various lighting conditions. Security is handled by a convenient and secure in-display fingerprint sensor. A large 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging ensures you won't be constantly searching for an outlet.

The Fossibot S3 Pro launches on AliExpress on January 20th for a limited-time price of $139.99. This is a compelling opportunity to experience a unique dual-screen design, a stunning AMOLED display, and a solid set of features at an incredibly competitive price.

For more information and to take advantage of the launch offer, visit Fossibot official website .

SOURCE FOSSiBOT