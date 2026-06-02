Breaking Barreras: HACE's 44th National Summit Empowers the Next Generation of Latino Leaders

Event featured Daniel Suárez, Marissa M. Solis and transformative discussions on Leadership, AI and Representation

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 professionals, corporate leaders, educators and employers attended The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) two-day 44th annual National Summit in Chicago.

Centered around the theme, "Breaking Barreras, Cultivating the Power of Líderes," thought leaders, corporate executives, industry experts, partner organization, and speakers presented transformative sessions focused on authenticity, empowerment, self-advocacy and the importance of Latinos and Latinas sharing their experiences while realizing they are not alone in their journeys.

The 2026 HACE Summit: Breaking Barreras brought together HACE President & CEO Patricia Mota (left) and Marissa M. Solis, Senior Vice President of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing at the National Football League, during the Sembrando El Futuro Awards Celebration. Solis was also the recipient of HACE’s 2026 Breaking Barreras Award, which honors individuals who embody the courage, innovation, and conviction reflected in the Summit’s theme. The Summit featured keynote speakers, industry leaders, and changemakers from across the country, engaging in impactful conversations centered on leadership, career advancement, workforce equity, and the future of Latino professionals.

"For our community, HACE's National Summit is an event that provides participants valuable insights into topics they care deeply about, such as the growing dominance of AI in our lives, the ongoing immigration situation in our country and the power of leadership and mentorship in the workplace and in our neighborhoods," said HACE President and CEO Patricia Mota. "In addition to these presentations, the Summit creates meaningful networking opportunities for professionals to make important connections that can positively impact their careers and personal goals."

Attendees also heard from leaders in the sports world who took the stage to share their inspiring personal stories. HACE warmly welcomed Summit keynote headliner Daniel Suárez, the first Mexican-born NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the few drivers to win races in NASCAR Mexico, Brazil, and all three American NASCAR National Series. During his keynote, Suárez shared his thoughts on leadership, perseverance, and representation in traditionally exclusive industries.

As part of the Summit, HACE kicked off its Sembrando El Futuro Awards Celebration with headliner Marissa M. Solis, Senior Vice President of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing at the National Football League. Solis was also the recipient of HACE's 2026 Breaking Barreras Award, which honors individuals who embody the courage, innovation and conviction of the Summit's theme. Her journey from Harlingen, Texas, to the executive ranks of global institutions reflects the impact of purposeful leadership and perseverance. Through her accomplishments, she continues to inspire the next generation to pursue ambitious goals and lead with confidence.

HACE also honored the following at the awards celebration:

Daniela de la Piedra — 2026 Alumni Icon Award

Diane Garza — 2026 Coach Catalyst Award

Experian — 2026 Corporate Champion Award

Hispanic/Latinx BRG (HLX BRG) — 2026 ERG of the Year

Muñeca Torres-Rivera — 2026 Mujer Maravilla Award

Krizel Rodriguez — 2026 Redefining Leader Award

Andrés Tapía — 2026 Servant Leader Award

"As we conclude this year's Summit, we extend our deepest gratitude to every speaker, panelist, and thought leader who shared their knowledge, experiences, and passion throughout each track and session," Mota said. "Your voices sparked meaningful conversations, challenged perspectives, and empowered our community to continue breaking barreras across industries and generations."

"Together, we inspired, we connected, and we grew," she added. "Thank you for being part of this movement and for helping create a space where culture, community, and leadership continue to BREAKING BARRERAS."

About HACE

The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement is a national nonprofit dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of Latino professionals. With a network of over 150,000 and through leadership programs, research, and strategic partnerships, HACE empowers organizations and individuals to build inclusive, high-performing workplaces. For more information, visit www.HACEonline.org .

Media Contact:

Marie Lazzara

JJR Marketing

630-400-3361

[email protected]

SOURCE Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE)