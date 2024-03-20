Breaking Barriers in Finance: Dream Exchange Welcomes Ticki Favaroth as a New Investor

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is pleased to announce that, Ticki Favaroth, a visionary entrepreneur whose firm supports human resources and talent organizations, has become the latest investor in Dream Exchange. Dream Exchange is currently in the process of preparing its application to become the first minority-owned stock exchange in the United States. This strategic partnership reinforces Dream Exchange's mission to provide an accessible financial platform with ethics and humanity at its core.

Ticki Favaroth, Senior Partner and Managing Director at HR&Co.

Ms. Favaroth is the Senior Partner and Managing Director at HR&Co. , a human resources firm that provides state-of-the art tailored business and administrative solutions to a diverse range of clients, including businesses, government entities, and nonprofit organizations. Ms. Favaroth, a graduate of Texas's Women's University and Texas Tech University, brings a unique and powerful perspective to the group of growing investors in the Dream Exchange. Her extensive work experience spans across organizations, including U.S. Homeland Security, contributing to high-impact outcomes in these renowned institutions.

Expressing her excitement about investing in Dream Exchange, Ms. Favaroth stated, "In a world ripe for transformation, it is imperative to embrace new avenues for growth and development and take bold steps towards instigating change. Dream Exchange represents an opportunity to contribute to world change with like-minded individuals dedicated to making a difference."

Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange acknowledged the new addition to the investor community by stating, "We are ecstatic to welcome Ms. Favaroth to the Dream Exchange family of investors. We know that her passion for creating professional environments resonates deeply with our mission. Ticki's investment is not just a vote of confidence in our vision, but a significant stride towards materializing a stock exchange platform that is owned and managed by minorities."

Dream Exchange is hosting an upcoming free webinar, Dream Exchange Unveiled: Unlocking Capital and Empowering Entrepreneurs , on April 9, 2024, at 4 PM EST. Sign-up for this exclusive event!

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-owned and controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Jean-Louis

Vice President of Public Relations

1-773-914-1182

SOURCE Dream Exchange