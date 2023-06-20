Breaking Barriers: Nebraska Launches Its First State-Run Private School Choice Program

News provided by

National School Choice Week

20 Jun, 2023, 10:25 ET

Lawmakers estimate that the new scholarship program will allow about 5,000 additional students to choose private schools in Nebraska.

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska has broken new ground in the school choice opportunities available to families by enacting the Opportunity Scholarships Program. This tax-credit scholarship initiative, starting in 2024, will provide access to quality education options for low-income families and students with special needs, experiencing bullying, in foster care, denied option enrollment, or with a parent or guardian actively serving in the armed forces or the National Guard.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF), a nonprofit that helps parents navigate K–12 education options in traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education environments, has developed a comprehensive guide to help families navigate the Opportunity Scholarships Program. This guide provides information on eligibility criteria, expected next steps, and the donation process for those contributing to scholarships. The guide will be updated on a rolling basis as the program is implemented over the next year.

Starting in 2024, these tax credit scholarships will be available, allowing families to participate in the program. Lawmakers estimate that approximately 5,000 additional students can access their choice of private schools, leading to a more diverse and robust educational landscape in Nebraska.

In the guide, families can find important information, such as the following:

  • What is the Opportunity Scholarships Act?
  • Who can apply to the Nebraska Opportunity Scholarships Program?
  • How much are Opportunity Scholarships?
  • Where can families use their scholarships?
  • When can families apply for a scholarship?
  • How much can taxpayers donate to the scholarship?

"Nebraska's new Opportunity Scholarships program will open doors for many families to choose schools that were previously out of reach for them," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "With such a significant change to education options in the state, parents need practical information and guidance from local leaders about how they can apply these opportunities to meet their children's needs."

More information and resources for journalists can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/multimedia. More information for families can be found at https://schoolchoiceweek.com/states/nebraska/.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

Applications Underway for Groundbreaking School Choice Program in Iowa: What Parents Need to Know

Florida Takes Private School Choice Options to the Next Level: Here's What Parents Need to Know

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.