Breaking Barriers: Sean Harres Continues to Make History

DELAFIELD, Wis., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First introduced in 2018, our female student body at St. John's Northwestern Academies (SJNA) has experienced rapid growth, successfully breaking down barriers for future generations. Sean Harres, a standout cadet, has earned her place as the first female from SJNA to attend a service academy. This fall, she will be joining the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where she is poised to continue making SJNA proud with her achievements and dedication.

Sean Harres, visiting SJNA before attending the United States Naval Academy.

Sean's journey at SJNA has been consistently groundbreaking. In 2023, she became the first female valedictorian in our academy's history. This remarkable achievement not only highlighted her academic prowess but also underscored her role as a trailblazer for future generations of female students at SJNA.

Her success is a proud milestone for SJNA, showcasing our commitment to nurturing leaders who are prepared to make a significant impact on the world.

As Sean prepares to embark on her new adventure at the United States Naval Academy, SJNA stands behind her with immense pride and confidence. We know that she will continue to excel and lead with the same spirit and dedication that she has shown during her time with us.

"Sean exemplifies what SJNA is all about," said Stephanie Ihler, Chief Academic Officer at SJNA, when reflecting on Harres's valedictorian achievement. "She learned how to lead herself and lead others. She made the most of every opportunity at SJNA, and her accomplishment as the Valedictorian of the Class of 2023 comes as no surprise to her teachers and the staff who know her. She possesses such a natural motivation to challenge herself in everything she does and to learn for the sake of learning. We are very proud of Sean, and we know she will continue to excel in her future endeavors beyond SJNA!"

