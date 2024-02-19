Breaking New Ground: PermitUsNow President Helen Callier to Share Expertise on Harris Health Contractor Diversity Panel

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, the leader in the construction industry that is transforming building permitting nationwide, proudly announces that its President, Helen Callier, has been selected to participate in a distinguished Harris health Contractor Diversity Team Coffee & Conversations panel on Monday, February 19, 2024 starting at 9:00 a.m. The event aims to delve into the keys to Success in Networking and will feature successful entrepreneurs and business owners sharing invaluable insights.

Coordinate by Tamala Austin, the Business Equity and Outreach Manager of Harris Health Diversity Team, the panel will serve as an engaging platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and provide guidance on building relationships, fostering business growth, and gaining a competitive edge within their respective sectors.

The diverse panel of accomplished professionals, including Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow will share their experiences and strategies for effective networking that have contributed to their success. This event is a unique opportunity for business owners to gain practical tips and knowledge, enhancing their ability to achieve their networking goals.

"Networking is an essential aspect of any successful business, and I am honored to share my experiences alongside other esteemed entrepreneurs on this panel," said Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow. "I believe that by exchanging insights and strategies, we can empower fellow business owners to navigate the intricate landscape of networking and achieve remarkable success in their respective industries."

Tamala Austin, the coordinator of this event, expressed excitement about the wealth of knowledge the panelists will bring to the audience. "We are thrilled to have our leader - Helen Callier – to be among the esteemed panelists. Her expertise in the construction industry and her journey to success will undoubtedly provide valuable perspectives for our audience," said Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager of PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow remains committed to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the business community. The company's continued participation in events like these reinforces its dedication business success and facilitating positive change.

About Helen Callier

Callier is president and founder of PermitUsNow, an industry-recognized building permitting and expediting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. Callier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Prairie View A&M University. She is also a graduate of the Goldmans Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program and University of Texas, Austin Red McCombs School of Business Program.

Callier, a former State of Texas Commissioner for TDLR, was recognized in 2021 by The Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's Women Who Mean Business, and as the Small Business Administration Women's Business Champion. She is currently serving as advisory board vice chair for the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and as an advisory board member for SubContractors USA News.

Callier is a published author, dynamic speaker and a frequent contributor in business and philanthropic circles that support Texans.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a dynamic firm that is transforming the state of building permitting nationwide. PermitUsNow helps architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow team members are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

Companies such H-E-B, United Airlines, CVS, ATKINS, and Burns and McDonnell have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.

For more information about Callier and PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow.com

