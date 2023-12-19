PermitUsNow Secures Top Honors as Professional Services Firm of the Year by the Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, the premiere building permitting expediting firm in Texas, is grateful to receive the prestigious Professional Services Firm of the Year Award from the Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum. The Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum (GHBPF) was established in 1991 and is celebrating its 32nd Annual Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the United Way office on Waugh Drive in Houston. This year's celebration theme is "Building Capacity to Match Opportunities".

Few members of the PermitUsNow team in downtown Houston near City of Houston Permitting: Helen Callier, president, Moruf Jimoh, AAIS, technical manager and Vickie Salgado, project coordinator Couple of PermitUsNow fleet trucks at City of Houston Permitting Center on Washington Ave in downtown Houston.

This annual GHBPF awards event is designed to recognize and promote outstanding achievements of minority and small businesses in 16 Categories based on challenges those businesses have overcome, total revenues, jobs created and economic impact the businesses have brought to the Houston area.

PermitUsNow, founded in 2016, emerged as the recipient of the Professional Services Firm of the Year award following a comprehensive assessment by the GHBPF committee, considering numerous contenders in the process.

"I want to personally congratulate you all on a fantastic year from your company management and growth to your advocacy from your respective positions within your Agencies and Institutions. You have demonstrated what being a winner really means. I am proud of you." Milton Thibodeaux, Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum

PermitUsNow was selected based on our consistent contributions to private and public agency projects, exhibited leadership in community, and economic impact. From permitting multiple Houston Community College System bond projects to permitting projects such as a Fire Station at the Houston Airport to many residential and hundreds of grocery store projects plus more, PermitUsNow's services have helped to drive the local Houston area economy.

"We are truly thrilled to receive this Professional Services Firm of the Year award from the Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum. This recognition means a lot to our team and shows that others have noticed the positive impact we strive to make on each project we permit." Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow also is a long-time sponsor of the Houston Community College System's Annual Business Plan Competition assisting others in the entrepreneurial goals, assists economically challenged, elderly and disabled Veterans homeowners with permitting issues plus regularly publishes a building permitting column in Subcontractors USA, a Texas wide distributed construction industry newspaper.

About PermitUsNow: PermitUsNow is the industry-leading building permit expediting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas and covers the state. With a commitment to streamlining the permit acquisition process, PermitUsNow assists clients in navigating complex regulations, ensuring compliance, and expediting permits efficiently. With a focus on exceptional customer service, PermitUsNow supports busy Architects, Contractors and Project Owners like H-E-B, OTG | United, K-9 Resorts, and handles permits for ATKINS, BRIZO and other organizations throughout the construction industry, contributing to the success of projects across the region. We help save time, money, and energy so our clients can focus on what that love to do best and that's to build their customers' dreams. To learn more visit permitusnow.com and Linkedin.

Contact:

Len Cal

2813129981

[email protected]

SOURCE PermitUsNow