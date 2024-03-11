City of Houston Housing and Community Development Celebrates Women's Contributions: Helen Callier, a Trailblazer in Permitting Housing, Spotlighted for March

HOUSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, an industry recognized firm, is transforming building permitting nationwide, proudly announces that its President, Helen Callier, has been selected to be featured in a City of Houston Housing and Community Development (HCD) podcast interview on March 11, 2024. The interview will focus on how PermitUsNow's building permitting services play a key role in providing affordable housing and how a woman led firm benefits HCD's mission.

Helen Callier, founder of PermitUsNow being interviewed by Onecca Porter, Administration Manager with Housing and Community Development in Houston, Texas Helen Callier, founder and president of PermitUsNow near mid-town in Houston, Texas near a client's condo apartments project.

Chrystal Boyce, HCD Division Director of Compliance and Grant Administration, states, "Helen is someone who has contributed to HCD's mission to make investments that serve Houstonians' housing needs and build a more equitable city by creating safe, resilient homes and vibrant, healthy communities."

"It's an honor to be selected by City of Houston Housing to be featured as a contributor in providing affordable housing. Permitting plays a key role in building affordable homes and on behalf of the full PermitUsNow team, we are thrilled to be making a positive difference in the lives of many Houstonians." Helen Callier, Founder and President of PermitUsNow.

During the HCD interview Helen explained what motivated her to work in the affordable housing sector, what it means to be a woman in the affordable housing space, and how being a woman better informs your business decisions. Helen also provides some statistics about women in construction where in the past there were 2% to 3% working in various roles and now the data shows 12% to 13% of women working in design and construction. In Texas the numbers are higher than other states in the U.S.

The HCD interview featuring Helen Callier will be shared on the City of Houston Housing and Community Development's socials and YouTube channel, Monday, March 11th at 12:00pm.

We're super proud of Helen and her leadership in how we serve housing clients such as on the City of Houston HCD single family and apartments housing. Also, by working in San Antonio and now in Mobile, Alabama, we are touching a lot more families and assisting in providing affordable homes." said Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager of PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow remains committed to providing timely permitting services as a way of improving the quality of life and having the opportunity to have an affordable home. Pulling construction permits for general contractors that are building affordable homes for the City of Houston HCD, Opportunity HOME San Antonio, and ADECA in Alabama will continue to be a cornerstone of PermitUsNow's business.

About Helen Callier

Callier is president and founder of PermitUsNow, an industry-recognized building permitting and expediting firm headquartered in Houston,Texas. Callier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Prairie View A&M University. She is also a graduate of the Goldmans Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program and University of Texas, Austin Red McCombs School of Business Program.

Callier, a former State of Texas Commissioner for TDLR, was recognized in 2021 by The Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's Women Who Mean Business, and as the Small Business Administration Women's Business Champion. She is currently serving as advisory board vice chair for the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and as an advisory board member for SubContractors USA News.

Callier is a published author, dynamic speaker and a frequent contributor in business and philanthropic circles that support Texans.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a dynamic firm that is transforming the state of building permitting nationwide. PermitUsNow helps architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow team members are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

Companies such BRIZO, H-E-B, United Airlines, CVS, ATKINS, and Burns and McDonnell have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.

For more information about Callier and PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow.com.

Media Contact: Len Cal

Tel: 281.312.9981 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PermitUsNow